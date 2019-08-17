Parklane looks solid in jamboree play

In one final test before the beginning of the regular season, the Parklane Pioneers welcomed in Adams County Christian Academy and Centreville Academy to Charlie Newlon Field at Cowart-Smith Stadium for jamboree action Thursday night.
And after battling to a scoreless tie against ACCS, the Pioneers ramped-up their play scoring a pair of touchdowns in a 14-0 win over Centreville.
“The kids played good defensively and we were able to hold them,” Parklane coach Brian Stutzman said. “We had a young defense in there.”
Each contest in the jamboree lasted one quarter with Adams County and Centreville, playing in the first game followed by Parklane and Adams County, then Parklane and Centreville.
In the Pioneers’ first contest against the Rebels, Parklane displayed its rushing attack led by Brady Wilson, Taylor Alford, Cory Culotta and Christian Ming.
Through the air, Braxton Cooksey put up a solid effort, but there were some areas of concern for Stutzman.
“We had some breakdowns in the passing game in the first game,” he said. “We missed a lot of blocks, especially coming off the edge. We just didn’t look as crisp as we needed to in the passing game.”
Defensively the Pioneers held a talented Adams County Christian offense in check for the majority of the night, limiting the Rebels’ rushing attack to short gains.
Following the scoreless affair with Adams County, the Pioneers cranked up the intensity against Centreville.
Parklane’s defense made a statement early in the Tigers’ first drive when Alford stepped in front of a Centreville pass for an interception, giving the momentum to the Pioneers.
They capitalized as Cooksey led his team down the field before handing off to Wilson, who plunged into the end zone from a yard out. Wyatt Lampton connected on the extra point, making the score 7-0 Parklane.
The defense stepped up once again on the following drive as Cayden Larrimore picked off a pass and returned it 60 yards for the score.
“I saw the ball in the air and I had been waiting for it all night,” he said. “I took my chance, jumped up and caught it. (Then) I thought about my blockers and they did an amazing job.”
Another Lampton point-after increased the Pioneer lead to 14-0. Centreville got into a groove on the following possession, driving the ball into the red zone, but the Pioneer defense once again stepped up, keeping the Tigers off the board.
Centreville coach Bill Hurst said that overall, he was pleased with the way that his Tigers played in the jamboree. “They played much better tonight then they have been playing,” he said.
After the slow start in the first contest, Stutzman was proud of the way his team adjusted against Centreville.
“They came out a little bit more fired up against Centreville,” he said. “We got the turnover early and that kind of set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Parklane opens the season Friday at home against North Pike.
