Parklane edged by Jackson Prep in double overtime

For the past 24 years, Jackson Prep has been a thorn in the side of Parklane. And even though the Pioneers put up a strong effort, the Patriots connected on a field goal in double overtime to walk away with a 31-28 win Friday night in McComb.
Because of the threat of a looming tropical storm, many regional high schools chose to reschedule their respective contests, but administrators with Parklane and Jackson Prep elected to tough-out the conditions. The field was drenched, the turf torn up by the end of the whirlwind contest.
Parklane played an stellar game by many accounts. An electric run game, supported by a 154 yard game from senior tailback Taylor Alford, had Jackson Prep on its heels throughout the entirety of regulation. Penalties plagued the visiting team and Parklane did a good job capitalizing on those mistakes.
The Patriots struck first on a 24-yard touchdown run by junior tailback Matt Jones, his 21st on the year, to cap off a 60-yard opening drive. The point-after was good, leaving the Pioneers trailing 7-0.
Parklane, by way of a powerful and consistent running game, took most of the time off the first quarter clock before Alford punched in a 190yard touchdown with 2:26 to go. Wyatt Lampton added the extra point to tie the game at 7.
Only a minute into the second quarter Alford took off for a 52-yard touchdown run, breaking several tackles and out-sprinting the Patriot secondary.
Jackson Prep stacked eight players at the line of scrimmage for most of the game, leaving the edges open to exploitation. Alford made them regret that formation up and down the field all night long. Lampton knocked through the extra point and Parklane took the lead 14-7.
Jackson Prep responded immediately in dramatic fashion with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by junior defensive back Jeffrey Ince. With the point-after conversion the game was tied up at 14.
The Patriots struck again on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jones and Parklane was down 21-14 after the point-after conversion with 0:32 to go in the first half.
Both teams punted their way through the third quarter, a period defined by sloppy play, penalties and near-turnovers on both sides. Alford scored on a 4-yard touchdown run at the opening of the final period. The extra-point was converted and the game was tied at 21. Neither team scored again in the fourth quarter, sending the game into an extra period.
Jackson Prep scored first on a 6-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Riley Maddox to Jones. The PAT was good and Parklane was down 21-28.
The Pioneers responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Warner to Scott Burton. The PAT was good and the game was tied at 28.
Parklane received the ball first in the second overtime period. They attempted a field goal which came up short. Jackson Prep responded with a successful field goal from the ten yard line sealing the win for the visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.