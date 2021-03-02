Following a big win to open play in the conference tournament, the Parklane girls could not keep the momentum and fell to Madison-Ridgeland Academy 49-35 in Saturday’s consolation game, ending the season for the Pioneers.
“(That’s) a really good MRA team and my girls, I couldn’t more proud of them,” Parklane head coach Josh Bass said. “They fought from the tip to the buzzer and put up a good fight. We just came up short.”
The Pioneers’ (16-13) offense got off to a solid start posting nine first quarter points, consisting of makes from Haven Hollis, Gigi Lindsey and Liberty Gillihan. However, the defense could not follow suit as the Patriots’ Riley Hancock and Ella Davis led a 17-point effort, putting Parklane in an early hole.
Hancock continued to shine for MRA keeping her team ahead despite another solid quarter from Parklane.
Trailing 29-19 at the half, the Pioneers continued to struggle finding more consistency on offense as they could not overcome the Patriots’ tough defense.
Despite trailing, Parklane continued to fight, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Lindsey in the fourth quarter and giving her a team-high 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as MRA rode away with the win.
Bass said he is proud of his team for their play this season — his first as the Parklane girls coach — and is looking forward to next year.
PA boys fall to Raiders
In similar fashion to the girls, the Parklane boys could not keep the momentum going after a win in the conference tournament opener. The Pioneers fell Saturday to Jackson Academy 55-41 in a consolation game.
“They (JA) got back and played us in a zone-tight defense which is our weakness,” said Bass, who also coaches the boys team. “We just don’t shoot the ball from the perimeter really well consistently. We have a strong inside game and JA was well-prepared to stop that.”
The Pioneers (20-11) got the majority of its first quarter offense from senior Trace Ramshur who recorded eight of his 12 points in the first eight minutes of play. But the Raiders displayed a more balanced offense putting up 17 points in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Jacob Gazzo dropped seven points helping to pace his team. But Parklane could not pull any closer as the Pioneers still trailed by seven at the half.
Following a third quarter where both teams took a step backwards in their offensive output, the Pioneers displayed a more balanced offense in the fourth but could not close the gap, eventually falling to the Raiders.
Gazzo led PA with 13 points and was named to the All-Conference team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.