N. Pike ready to pounce in opener against Franklin County

The long-awaited Matt Mock era officially kicks off today as the North Pike Jaguars will open the 2020 season on the road at Franklin County.
Even though it is his head coaching debut, Mock said his focus is on his players, who have put in a lot of work preparing for the season.
“I’m incredibly excited and I think that the excitement is there for the players and the coaches all around the board,” Mock said. “Just finally being able to play (against) a different colored jersey and with all of that summer work and not being able to go through a spring is definitely something that you can see in the kids’ demeanor.”
Franklin County did not participate in a jamboree, leaving Mock and his staff have to rely on film from last season as they prepare for ways to counter the Bulldogs’ attack.
“Franklin County has a great history and they’ve always been competitive. They have won championships before,” Mock said. “I’ve always heard about Franklin County through the grapevine when I coached junior college ball. They have always had athletes.”
And it is a similar situation for Franklin County, as well, due to the fact that North Pike’s scheduled jamboree against Tylertown last week was rained out.
One of the big questions surrounding the Jaguars this season is who will step up and take over the quarterback role left open by star Alijah Martin.
Cardell McDowell is slated to step into that role. Mock said the sophomore is ready to grab the brass ring.
Although, Mock said at times he could switch things up and put other key starters in the role, the best scenario may be to keep McDowell in.
“To be the best that we can be, I think that our best bet is to have Cardell McDowell at quarterback,” he said. “And by doing so it gives us four starting receivers, three of which are seniors.”
McDowell will have plenty of weapons around him with the aforementioned four receivers in seniors Zamarea Fountain, Jacoby Matthews, Cade Rush and junior Jermarius Lewis and senior running back Damuriyon Montgomery.
Even though Mock is really wanting to begin his head coaching career on the right foot, he is more concerned for his kids beginning their year with a victory.
