Even though it has been a few days since they last played, due to spring break, the Parklane Pioneers picked up where they left off early last week, topping Columbia Academy 5-3 at home, Monday evening.
“We were down and instead of folding the tent up, they stuck together and grinded it out,” Parklane head coach Robert Young said of his players. “We figured out a way to win. There was a no quit attitude.”
Jacob Gazzo got the start for the Pioneers (11-1) and shined on the mound, striking out 10 while only giving up four hits, three earned runs and one walk.
After Gazzo retired three of the four batters he faced in the first, his offense put up the first run of the game in the bottom half of the inning when Jake Reeves hit into a fielder’s choice allowing Jake Spring to touch home, putting Parklane ahead 1-0.
With two outs in the fourth, the Pioneers were looking to get out of the inning unscathed. But a single loaded the bases before an error plated three runs giving the Cougars the lead at 3-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Pioneers began to climb back in the game. Gazzo was hit by a pitch before Sam Crowe walked. Two batters later, Conner Wilson was also hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Parklane. Ensuing batter Christian Ming then hit a line drive shot to left bringing Gazzo and Crowe home, tying the game at 3.
The Pioneers grabbed the lead once again the following inning when Wilson walked with the bases loaded bringing Casey Redahan home making it a 4-3 game in favor of the hosts.
During the next at bat, Crowe took advantage of a pass ball, racing home to score the fifth and final run of the game for the Pioneers.
Dylan Dean came on in relief to close things out for Parklane in the seventh. After he struck out the first batter, a walk brought the potential tying run to the plate.
However Dean got a pop out during the next at bat followed by a strikeout, freezing the Columbia batter in the box to secure the win for the Pioneers .
Offensively, the Pioneers were led by Ming, who had one hit and two RBIs. Crowe finished with two runs scored.
