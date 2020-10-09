The conditions were less than favorable, but the play was much better from the Amite County Trojans, who relied heavily on the ground game to pick up a 34-22 road victory over Loyd Star, Thursday night.
The win marks the first of the season for the Trojans.
The Hornets opened up the contest with a strong ground game behind running backs Eric Birch and Versie Wilson, with the latter scoring on a 2-yard run. With the two-point conversion, Loyd Star grabbed an early 8-0 lead.
The Trojans (1-5, 1-1) were quick to answer behind a strong rushing game of their own, getting a 35-yard run from Emaja Thompson before Kobe Johnson scored from five yards out. A missed two-point conversion kept Loyd Star ahead 8-6.
Loyd Star continued the trend of keeping the ball on the ground with the rain and wet conditions forcing a mostly one-dimensional attack.
Eric Birch scampered for a 20-yard gain just before he breaking off a 50-yard run on the next play for a touchdown.
Wilson added the two-point conversion, increasing the deficit for Amite County to 16-6.
Following the kickoff, Johnson continued to wow the spectators with a 42-yard touchdown run before converting the two-point conversion, pulling the visitors within two at 16-14.
The Hornets had more success moving the ball on their next drive and looked to be headed for another score, however the Trojans’ Tresean Robinson recovered a lost fumble to shut the door on that opportunity.
A Zykevious Dangerfield run for 21 yards saved Amite County on a fourth down before Murphy Sanders completed the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. With the conversion, the Trojans took a 22-16 lead.
A key play from Amite County’s Nick Stewart helped keep the momentum on the visiting side as he stripped the ball and recovered it.
The Trojans quickly took advantage of the Loyd Star mistake as Johnson went to the air connecting with LaTrevion Hart for a 45-yard touchdown pass pushing the lead to 28-16 at the half.
Early in the third quarter, the trio of Johnson, Sanders and Dangerfield helped drive the ball down the field before Johnson capped the possession with a one-yard touchdown run making it a 34-16 game.
The Hornets used a long methodical drive on their next possession getting 10 and 12-yard runs from Birch that helped set up a six-yard touchdown run from Wilson. The two-point conversion was missed but Trojan lead was reduced to 12 at 34-22.
Down the stretch, Amite County recovered a pair of fumbles before kneeling and securing the win.
Johnson led the Trojans, finishing with 149 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while completing 3-of-6 passes for 70 yards and score. On defense he seven tackles.
“I felt like the team came together and we all picked each other up,” Johnson said. “We really played as a team and I wouldn’t want to play with any other guys than the guys we have this year.”
Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin was very pleased with what he saw from his team in the win.
“Tonight I saw us grow as a team and the sideline was rooting for the offense, defense, and the special teams,” he said. “We minimized our own mistakes and capitalized on their mistakes and we played all three phases of the game and it showed.”
The Trojans will host Wesson next Friday night for another district game.
