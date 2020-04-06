SMCC's Metrejean signs with Xavier (La.)

Being the first seems to be a theme for Southwest Mississippi Community College sophomore softball player Scottie Metrejean.
She was the first in her family to get an athletic college scholarship and now she is the first to join the newly-formed Xavier University of Louisiana softball program, signing her scholarship with the Gold Nuggets earlier this week.
“I’m just going to get after it and do what I need to do,” she said. “I’m going to try to be one of the starters. And being the first person on the roster, I am going to try to prove myself.”
Metrejean admits that there were several factors that led to her wanting to sign with Xavier.
“It is a $30,000 school and a very good school and I won’t be paying hardly anything,” she said. “It is a very good opportunity and with everything going on right now with the virus and the recruiting, I don’t have to worry about anybody coming back.”
As far as what she wants to study, Metrejean has her heart set on marketing.
She adds that being back in her home state and closer to her native Morgan City was enticing.
“It makes everything easier that I am only an hour and 30 minutes away rather than three when I was at Southwest,” she said.
Another factor that enticed Metrejean was new Xavier head coach Leslie Ballard.
“I know that she was a head coach at another school and I talked to her recently and she told me about herself,” Metrejean said. “She told me that she likes for her team to be like a big family. I like how she came off whenever she said that she was interested in me.”
Metrejean played catcher at SMCC and even though she is listed as a utility player, she said she can play anywhere needed. Her time at SMCC is something she is very thankful for.
“As an athlete, Coach Shea (Johnson) and Coach Hannah (Price), they have helped me so much because they took me from the University of Arkansas at Monticello,” Metrejean said. “They taught me about the program and not only taught me about softball but they also taught me about school. They guided me through everything. All of the teachers (as well) helped me at Southwest.”
Coach Johnson said he is proud of Metrejean and the student athlete she has become while attending SMCC.
He is proud to see her continuing her athletics and academics at a four-year school.
“We hate to lose someone as good as Scottie,” Johnson said. “I am excited for her and I hope it all works out for her and we will still support her. The talent and what she did for our program, it’s been phenomenal. She put in the time and worked hard and she is a fighter. I think that she will do really, really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.