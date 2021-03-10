The Parklane Pioneers have been red-hot this season and they added another win to their record Monday afternoon with a 13-1 victory over Columbia Academy during the Parklane Spring Break Tournament.
“It was a good team win,” Parklane head coach Robert Young said. “The first ball hit was to Jake Spring, and I think that he set the tone in the game. Conner (Wilson) handled his business on the mound and ended up throwing 64 pitches through six (innings). It was a solid outing on his end.”
Wilson went the distance for the Pioneers (8-1), giving up only five hits and one earned run while striking eight.
His offense gave him some help in the bottom of the second scoring runs on a Cougar error, a single and both a walk and a hit batter, with the bases loaded.
Columbia Academy answered in the fourth inning with their lone run of the contest which came on a fielder’s choice double play.
Parklane took its 4-1 lead into the sixth inning before pulling away.
The Pioneers got RBI singles from Jaden Morris, Sam Crowe and Spencer Wilson complementing bases loaded walks from Jacob Gazzo and Christian Ming.
The 13th and final run came when Reeves reached on an error, allowing Crowe to score.
Reeves led the Pioneers with three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Both Morris and Spencer Wilson finished with two hits and an RBI apiece.
Tigers fall to Cougars
McComb got off to a fast start in Monday’s game against Columbia Academy, however, mistakes hurt the Tigers as they could not hang on to the lead and fell 13-7 to the Cougars. The game was part of the annual Parklane Spring Break Tournament.
“We made six errors and anytime you make that many errors, it is tough to win,” McComb head coach Dusty Davis said. “It is always a fight when you making errors and not playing good baseball.”
While errors plagued the Tigers (2-5), McComb took advantage of two from the Cougars to plate their first two runs of the game in the top of the first inning.
Not long afterward, RBI singles from De’Vonte Brumfield and Ja’Marcus Pittman made the score 4-0 in favor of McComb.
That lead did not last long, however.
The Cougars returned the favor, taking advantage of Tiger mistakes in the bottom half of the inning and plating six runs to jump ahead by two.
After McComb was retired in the second, the Tigers found themselves in an even deeper hole in the bottom half of the inning after the Cougars plated three additional runs.
McComb tried to respond but could not get its offense going again. Columbia Academy plated two runs in both the third and fourth innings to go up 13-4.
The Tigers eventually got into a groove in the fifth with three more runs but they could not keep it going.
