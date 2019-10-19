It was the strong start that Parklane was hoping for, but not the finish as the Pioneers were outscored by the Oak Forest Yellow Jackets 29-15 in the second half to lose 41-22 in Friday’s district matchup in Amite (La.).
“We had momentum until about 3:00 left in the second quarter,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said. “They scored on a long run with about 10 seconds left. We went into halftime and we kind of lost momentum.”
The Pioneers (6-3, 0-3) kicked off the scoring in the first quarter when Taylor Alford hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brady Warner. Wyatt Lampton added the extra point putting Parklane on top 7-0 early.
But things started to go south for the Pioneers in the second quarter. The Yellow Jackets got a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Zachary Henry and followed that up with a 70-yard scoring run by Josh Falcone. The 2-point conversions on both scores were unsuccessful but Oak Forest took a 12-7 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, Henry made his presence known once again with a 49-yard touchdown run. This time, however, the 2-point try was successful as John Henry White ran it in putting the Pioneers down 20-7.
Parklane looked to answer but it was put in an even deeper hole after a Warner pass was picked off and returned 85 yards for the score. With the 2-point conversion, the Pioneers trailed 28-7.
That deficit grew to 34-7 late in the third quarter following a 42-yard touchdown pass from White to Chase Sider.
The Pioneers pulled closer in the fourth thanks to an 11-yard touchdown run by Brady Wilson but the Yellow Jackets answered with a 7-yard run by Falcone making the score 41-14.
Parklane capped-off the scoring on the evening with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Cooksey to Conner Wilson and a 2-point conversion run by Scott Burton.
The Pioneers were led by Cooksey who completed 8-of-13 passes for 85 yards and a score. He also had eight carries for 82 yards on the ground.
After the game, Coach Stutzman said with his team, one side of the ball did well while the other needs some work.
“Offensively we never quit,” Stutzman said. “We have to get better defensively.
