Wallace, offense shine in Parklane wins over Jackson Academy

After getting off to a solid start over the weekend, winning two of three, the Parklane Pioneers carried that momentum into Tuesday’s home and conference-opening doubleheader against Jackson Academy.
And a strong offensive performance coupled with flawless pitching from Emme Wallace and Maggie Rushing helped the Pioneers roll to 17-0 and 16-0 wins over the Raiders.
“We did what we had to do tonight,” Parklane head coach Greg Gatlin said. “With the girls, we had a plan tonight and that was to get on top early, play a lot of girls and look at some scenarios and we were able to do that tonight.”
In the first contest, Wallace made a quick impact, striking out two of the first three batters she faced in a 1-2-3 top of the 1st inning.
For Wallace it was a strong rebound after going through some struggles over the weekend in a loss.
“I just felt really confident and I still had to pitch my game and not worry about who the team was and just do my own thing,” she said. “I just had to get my mind right.”
Wallace — the lone senior on the 2020 squad — got some immediate help from her offense in the bottom half of the inning.
After walks to Liberty Gillihan and Meg Gatlin, Lana Johnson lifted a ball over the right field wall putting Parklane ahead 3-0 early.
In the inning, the Pioneers batted around twice scoring a total of 15 runs which also consisted of RBI singles from Kate Clements, Issie Coker and Gillihan. Clements finished the game with three RBIs while Coker had two.
It was the offensive outburst that made team captain Meg Gatlin proud.
“A lot of what we do revolves around if we can hit,” she said. “Coach said that if we can hit, we will find a place for you in the lineup, we will find a place for you in the field.”
After Wallace dominated on the mound with three total strikeouts over two innings of work, she was relieved by Rushing, an eighth-grader, who closed out the contest, recording of a strikeout of her own.
In the second game, Wallace took the mound once again for the Pioneers and had a repeat performance, recording two strikeouts in the opening frame.
Once again, the bats came up big for Parklane and it didn’t take long for the Pioneers to make their mark.
Gillihan doubled to center and took advantage of a Raider error to cross home plate putting the Pioneers on the board first.
RBI singles from Clements, Coker, Breanna Andrews and Sasha King helped Parklane add on to that lead as the offense gave the JA defense fits.
The hits kept coming for the Pioneers, who recorded additional RBI singles from Johnson, Gillihan, Sky Sharpe and Gigi Lindsey and an RBI double from Meg Gatlin giving Parklane all 16 of its runs after the first inning.
From there, the combination of Wallace and Rushing on the mound shut down the Raiders helping to preserve the win for the Pioneers.
Next up for Parklane is a home game tonight against a very familiar opponent in the Silliman Wildcats.
Coach Gatlin says that his girls need to have the right frame of mind going into the game.
“Just play as hard as you can for as many innings as there are and look up at the score board at the end of the game,” he said. “Most times if we do that we are going to look up there and be on the favorable end. We did that tonight and I am proud of them.”
