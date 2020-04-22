SMCC's Davis signs with Xavier (La.)

Tyranesha Davis’s softball journey is once again taking her south.
She started out in her native Monticello starring for the Cougars at Lawrence County High School before moving down to Summit where she put in a strong two years at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Now she will go even further south to New Orleans after signing with the Xavier University of Louisiana Gold Nuggets.
“I came from a really small town. I am excited to get the chance to continue to play the sport that I love,” she said.
Over the past two years, Davis has made her mark for the Bears helping to lead the team to a record-setting 29 wins in 2019 as the starting left fielder and lead-off hitter.
During the 2020 season, — which was halted after 13 games due to the spread of coronavirus — she played mostly center field.
She will be re-connecting with another former Bear in Scottie Metrejean, who also recently signed with Xavier.
Davis is thankful for her time at SMCC, preparing her for what’s to come when she begins play in New Orleans.
“It prepared me physically, mentally and my confidence is a lot better than where it was during the beginning of my freshman year,” she said. “Basically it helped me mentally more than anything.”
Davis said that she was gaining some interest from Alcorn State, but did not get an official offer from the Braves.
One aspect that led to signing with Xavier is the lack of uncertainty about players returning with the extra year of eligibility rule. The 2021 season will be her first for the Gold Nuggets.
And for Davis going to New Orleans, it also gives her family the chance to watch her play more.
In addition to her immediate family only having to make a two-hour drive from Monticello, Davis said that she also has extended family in the New Orleans area, including a grandmother and an aunt.
While at Xavier, Davis wants to pursue her dream of being a teacher and coach.
She adds that she received an early influence to do so from her high school coach Meleah Howard, the current head softball coach at Co-Lin.
“My high school coach taught me so much,” she said. “Not only did she help me get better, but she taught me more about the game explaining why this was supposed to happen.”
Davis has yet to tour the Xavier campus, but she is looking forward to doing so, adding that she is excited about her next stop.
SMCC head coach Shea Johnson said that he is proud to see Davis continue her softball career at a four-year school.
He adds that her versatility and ability to be a switch hitter definitely worked in her favor, as well.
“Ty brings a lot to the table and she continues to work hard with the left and right (sides of the plate),” he said. “She has a lot of versatility and she has that ‘X’ factor, you can’t coach speed. She is a talented young lady and I think that Xavier is getting a great player. I think that it is a great opportunity for Ty.”
