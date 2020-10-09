Thursday night did not go the way Bogue Chitto had hoped. Coming off of a spirited road win last week over Amite County to open district play, the Bobcats wanted to follow that up with a victory in its first district home against Wesson.
But the Cobras had other ideas, jumping on top early and never letting up, topping the Bobcats 49-0.
“We just did not play very well,” Bogue Chitto coach Gareth Sartin said. “We had a lot of mistakes and we hurt ourselves. We just did not play very well and that is the best way that you can say it.”
Right out of the gate, the Bobcats (3-4, 1-1) were in a hole as the Cobras (4-2, 2-0) took the opening kickoff back 65-yards for a touchdown making the score 6-0, 11 seconds into the contest.
A little less than five minutes later, the deficit for Bogue Chitto grew when the Cobras recorded their first offensive touchdown on a 16-yard run. Towards the end of the opening quarter, a 24-yard touchdown pass from Wesson made the score 22-0 in favor of the visitors.
In the second quarter, the Bobcats fell into an even deeper hole as the Cobras continued to stay in rhythm. A pair of a lengthy touchdown passes along with a 45-yard scoring run by Wesson increased the deficit for Bogue Chitto to 42-0 at the half.
The Cobras capped-off the scoring at the 8:45 mark in the third quarter on a 45-yard touchdown run.
The Bobcats could not find a consistent enough offense to climb back into the ball game.
“We had some good moments but overall there were just too many mistakes,” Sartin said. “We just played a little timid and we didn’t have one of our better games.”
Moving forward, the Bobcats will now get a two-week break before their next game. Bogue Chitto was supposed to face Enterprise next Friday, however, positive COVID-19 tests prompted the Yellow Jackets into quarantine.
Sartin and the Bobcats will use the break to focus on the last two opponents of the regular season in West Lincoln and Loyd Star, both District 7-2A opponents.
