Winning tough games is nothing new for the North Pike girls, especially this season. However, Friday’s home victory against Lanier has to be the most thrilling.
Trailing by two with just a few seconds left on the clock, junior Amari Davis got the ball just inside the half court line before nailing a 3-pointer, giving the Jaguars a 35-34 win over the Bulldogs.
North Pike coach Laura Holman was thrilled to see Davis hit the shot,adding that the Jaguars’ defense played a huge role in helping to set it up.
“The shot is amazing but our defense in the fourth quarter is probably some of the best defense that we played all year,” she said. “Without our defense, that shot may not be there.”
Even though the Jaguars (10-6, 4-2) got the win, Holman said that her team struggled offensively for most of the contest.
“I’d like to tell you that we played well but that is not how the story goes,” she said. “It was a rough night and why I am even more thankful that the shot went in is that we kept fighting.”
The struggles for the Jaguars began early on as they were limited to just two Jamey McDaniel field goals and two free throws from Davis in the first quarter.
North Pike showed more life in the second with 11 points, however, Lanier put up 13 to extend its lead to 24-17.
That lead grew to nine at the end of the third quarter, but afterward the tide shifted in favor of the hosts.
The Jaguars’ defense stepped up and held the Bulldogs to just two makes from Jamea Smith.
Offensively, North Pike fed off of the defense’s great play and got into rhythm. Alaia Crossley had a basket and 3-pointer, McDaniel added another basket and Davis had her best quarter with seven points including the game-winning 3.
Jaguars lose to Bulldogs
A lack of consistency and turnovers plagued the North Pike boys Friday as they fell at home to Lanier, 70-56.
“My guys played really hard against Lanier, who is the number-one team in district so far, and they played like it,” North Pike head coach Terrell Anderson said. “My guys stepped up to the challenge.”
The Jaguars (4-11, 0-6) came out swinging in the first quarter, ending the first eight minutes of play tied at 18.
However, in the second quarter, the wheels fell off for the hosts.
Offensive struggles and turnovers resulted in lack-luster play as North Pike was limited to just five points in the quarter.
Lanier put up another strong quarter as they began to pull away.
Despite being down, the Jaguars never gave up getting a solid third quarter from Jaylon Bonds and a seven-point effort from Kentrail Smith in the fourth before the Bulldogs sealed the win.
