LOCAL
Parklane Aca. 43, Central Hinds Aca. 6
South Pike 28, Tylertown 14
Centreville Aca. 38, Amite School 22
Puckett 20, Bogue Chitto 14
Stringer 50, Salem 12
Franklin County 25, Amite County 22
STATE
Adams Christian 43, Copiah Aca. 27
Alcorn Central 36, Potts Camp 8
Amory 21, Ripley 14
Bartlett, Tenn. 27, Southaven 0
Benton Academy 28, Sylva-Bay Aca. 22
Biggersville 64, Smithville 0
Biloxi 38, Stone 0
Booneville 12, Saltillo 8
Brandon 6, Madison Central 0
Caledonia 56, Holly Springs 15
Calhoun City 40, Water Valley 21
Canton Academy 20, Tri-County Aca. 15
Cathedral 27, Brookhaven Academy 17
Center Hill 42, Byhalia 13
Columbia 31, Lawrence County 0
Corinth 66, Kossuth 27
Crystal Springs 47, Humphreys 6
DeSoto Central 14, Columbus 7
DeSoto, Ark. 44, Delta Streets 24
Deer Creek School 38, Columbus Christian 6
Delta Aca. 48, Calhoun Aca. 18
ECS, Tenn. 40, Northpoint Christian 12
East Webster 42, East Union 20
Enterprise Clarke 42, Clarkdale 13
Florence 51, Forest 44, OT
Germantown 55, Terry 21
Greenville Christian 43, Tunica Academy 6
Gulfport 42, Pearl River Central 14
Hancock 27, Northeast Lauderdale 9
Hartfield Academy 56, Simpson Aca. 14
Hatley 28, Mantachie 14
Hattiesburg 30, Jefferson Davis County 25
Hazlehurst 30, Wesson 27
Hebron Christian 52, Kemper Aca. 14
Heritage Academy 48, Bayou Aca. 13
Hernando 59, New Albany 35
Hillcrest Christian 51, Porter's Chapel Aca. 6
Humphreys Aca. 35, Prentiss Christian 16
Indianola Aca. 49, Winona Christian 34
J.Z. George 27, Central Holmes 0
Jackson Aca. 42, Oak Forest, La. 7
Kemper County 42, Eupora 20
Kosciusko 35, Choctaw County 14
Lafayette 42, Mooreville 7
Lake 28, Pelahatchie 27
Leake Aca. 49, Starkville Aca. 45
Lewisburg 41, Tishomingo County 31
Louisville 21, Shannon 8
Loyd Star 30, Ethel 28
Lumberton 52, Leake County 8
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 18, Philadelphia 0
Magnolia Heights 7, Washington School 0
Manchester Aca. 54, Tallulah, La. 6
Marshall Aca. 50, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 0
Marvell Academy, Ark. 28, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 24
Mize 28, St. Andrew's 21
Morton 55, McLaurin 0
Nanih Waiya 39, West Lowndes 24
Natchez 34, Vicksburg 32
Neshoba Central 27, Scott Central 16
New Hope 13, Aberdeen 12
Newton 33, Raymond 0
Newton County 28, Union 7
North Pontotoc 37, Independence 34
Northwest Rankin 48, Ridgeland 22
Noxapater 12, Okolona 8
Ocean Springs 38, Pascagoula 14
Olive Branch 38, Cleveland Central 20
Palmer 30, Coldwater 20
Picayune 31, Poplarville 21
Pillow Aca. 26, Kirk Aca. 21
Pontotoc 28, Houston 12
Presbyterian Christian 54, Wayne Aca. 27
Purvis 20, Northeast Jones 0
Resurrection Catholic 30, Mount Olive 6
Richland 43, Pisgah 7
Riverdale Academy, La. 54, Rebul Aca. 6
Riverfield, La. 44, St. Aloysius 9
Sebastopol 40, McAdams 6
Seminary 14, Raleigh 8
Senatobia 42, Itawamba AHS 20
Silliman, La. 40, Columbia Academy 28
South Panola 41, Clarksdale 6
South Pontotoc 28, Bruce 0
St. Joseph-Greenville 32, North Delta 7
St. Joseph-Madison 20, West Lincoln 16
St. Patrick 40, Enterprise Lincoln 24
St. Stanislaus 14, Long Beach 6
Starkville 35, Meridian 14
Strayhorn 36, Ashland 24
TCPS 61, French Camp 20
Taylorsville 41, Mendenhall 13
Tupelo 21, West Lauderdale 20
Vancleave 71, South Jones 34
Vardaman 16, Hamilton 12
Velma Jackson 34, Leake Central 18
Warren Central 28, Pearl 21, OT
Wayne County 24, Laurel 21
West Jones 34, Petal 31
West Marion 42, Sumrall 0
West Point 31, Noxubee County 15
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 68, Prairie View, La. 30
Winona 41, Yazoo County 34
Winston Aca. 33, Oak Hill Aca. 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Belmont vs. Baldwyn, ccd.
Callaway vs. Murrah, ccd.
Greenwood vs. Amanda Elzy, ccd.
Magee vs. Mendenhall, ccd.
Nettleton vs. Caledonia, ccd.
North Forrest vs. Southeast Lauderdale, ccd.
North Panola vs. Ruleville, ccd.
North Side vs. Gentry, ccd.
Northeast Lauderdale vs. Heidelberg, ccd.
Provine vs. Forest Hill, ccd.
Shaw vs. LeFlore, ccd.
Tupelo vs. Grenada, ccd.
