Parklane Aca. 43, Central Hinds Aca. 6

South Pike 28, Tylertown 14

Centreville Aca. 38, Amite School 22

Puckett 20, Bogue Chitto 14

Stringer 50, Salem 12

Franklin County 25, Amite County 22

Adams Christian 43, Copiah Aca. 27

Alcorn Central 36, Potts Camp 8

Amory 21, Ripley 14

Bartlett, Tenn. 27, Southaven 0

Benton Academy 28, Sylva-Bay Aca. 22

Biggersville 64, Smithville 0

Biloxi 38, Stone 0

Booneville 12, Saltillo 8

Brandon 6, Madison Central 0

Caledonia 56, Holly Springs 15

Calhoun City 40, Water Valley 21

Canton Academy 20, Tri-County Aca. 15

Cathedral 27, Brookhaven Academy 17

Center Hill 42, Byhalia 13

Columbia 31, Lawrence County 0

Corinth 66, Kossuth 27

Crystal Springs 47, Humphreys 6

DeSoto Central 14, Columbus 7

DeSoto, Ark. 44, Delta Streets 24

Deer Creek School 38, Columbus Christian 6

Delta Aca. 48, Calhoun Aca. 18

ECS, Tenn. 40, Northpoint Christian 12

East Webster 42, East Union 20

Enterprise Clarke 42, Clarkdale 13

Florence 51, Forest 44, OT

Germantown 55, Terry 21

Greenville Christian 43, Tunica Academy 6

Gulfport 42, Pearl River Central 14

Hancock 27, Northeast Lauderdale 9

Hartfield Academy 56, Simpson Aca. 14

Hatley 28, Mantachie 14

Hattiesburg 30, Jefferson Davis County 25

Hazlehurst 30, Wesson 27

Hebron Christian 52, Kemper Aca. 14

Heritage Academy 48, Bayou Aca. 13

Hernando 59, New Albany 35

Hillcrest Christian 51, Porter's Chapel Aca. 6

Humphreys Aca. 35, Prentiss Christian 16

Indianola Aca. 49, Winona Christian 34

J.Z. George 27, Central Holmes 0

Jackson Aca. 42, Oak Forest, La. 7

Kemper County 42, Eupora 20

Kosciusko 35, Choctaw County 14

Lafayette 42, Mooreville 7

Lake 28, Pelahatchie 27

Leake Aca. 49, Starkville Aca. 45

Lewisburg 41, Tishomingo County 31

Louisville 21, Shannon 8

Loyd Star 30, Ethel 28

Lumberton 52, Leake County 8

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 18, Philadelphia 0

Magnolia Heights 7, Washington School 0

Manchester Aca. 54, Tallulah, La. 6

Marshall Aca. 50, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 0

Marvell Academy, Ark. 28, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 24

Mize 28, St. Andrew's 21

Morton 55, McLaurin 0

Nanih Waiya 39, West Lowndes 24

Natchez 34, Vicksburg 32

Neshoba Central 27, Scott Central 16

New Hope 13, Aberdeen 12

Newton 33, Raymond 0

Newton County 28, Union 7

North Pontotoc 37, Independence 34

Northwest Rankin 48, Ridgeland 22

Noxapater 12, Okolona 8

Ocean Springs 38, Pascagoula 14

Olive Branch 38, Cleveland Central 20

Palmer 30, Coldwater 20

Picayune 31, Poplarville 21

Pillow Aca. 26, Kirk Aca. 21

Pontotoc 28, Houston 12

Presbyterian Christian 54, Wayne Aca. 27

Purvis 20, Northeast Jones 0

Resurrection Catholic 30, Mount Olive 6

Richland 43, Pisgah 7

Riverdale Academy, La. 54, Rebul Aca. 6

Riverfield, La. 44, St. Aloysius 9

Sebastopol 40, McAdams 6

Seminary 14, Raleigh 8

Senatobia 42, Itawamba AHS 20

Silliman, La. 40, Columbia Academy 28

South Panola 41, Clarksdale 6

South Pontotoc 28, Bruce 0

St. Joseph-Greenville 32, North Delta 7

St. Joseph-Madison 20, West Lincoln 16

St. Patrick 40, Enterprise Lincoln 24

St. Stanislaus 14, Long Beach 6

Starkville 35, Meridian 14

Strayhorn 36, Ashland 24

TCPS 61, French Camp 20

Taylorsville 41, Mendenhall 13

Tupelo 21, West Lauderdale 20

Vancleave 71, South Jones 34

Vardaman 16, Hamilton 12

Velma Jackson 34, Leake Central 18

Warren Central 28, Pearl 21, OT

Wayne County 24, Laurel 21

West Jones 34, Petal 31

West Marion 42, Sumrall 0

West Point 31, Noxubee County 15

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 68, Prairie View, La. 30

Winona 41, Yazoo County 34

Winston Aca. 33, Oak Hill Aca. 0

Belmont vs. Baldwyn, ccd.

Callaway vs. Murrah, ccd.

Greenwood vs. Amanda Elzy, ccd.

Magee vs. Mendenhall, ccd.

Nettleton vs. Caledonia, ccd.

North Forrest vs. Southeast Lauderdale, ccd.

North Panola vs. Ruleville, ccd.

North Side vs. Gentry, ccd.

Northeast Lauderdale vs. Heidelberg, ccd.

Provine vs. Forest Hill, ccd.

Shaw vs. LeFlore, ccd.

Tupelo vs. Grenada, ccd.

