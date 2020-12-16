Parklane girls power past S. Pike in tournament play

Just like the boys contest, Saturday’s girls game between South Pike and Parklane was a first-time matchup between the two Pike County schools.
The game was part of the Bobby Nelson McComb Lions Club shootout held at both Southwest Mississippi Community College and North Pike High School.
And despite both teams giving it there all, it was the Pioneers who got strong play from Haven Hollis and Liberty Gillihan in a 50-39 win over the Eagles.
“The South Pike girls are a great team and Coach (Hilton) Harrell is a great guy and a great coach,” Parklane head coach Josh Bass said. “I was really proud of my girls and it was a really good win. We had to play and execute very well today to beat a really good South Pike team.”
Both the Pioneers (9-5) and the Eagles (4-2) had trouble finding their footing on offense, early in the game.
However, when Parklane found its spark, it was provided in a big way from senior Lacey Dumas who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Leading 14-8 going into the second quarter, the Pioneers got a big contribution from Liberty Gillihan. The sophomore guard slashed through South Pike defense completing a 3-point play making the score 19-8.
The Eagles answered back by getting on the back of JaKaylin Brumfield.
The 5-8 sophomore displayed a well-rounded game, getting a tough inside basket and a two 3-pointers helping the Eagles keep pace.
Parklane led 26-20 at the half.
The third quarter defense for Parklane made arguably the biggest difference in the contest. The Eagles were limited to just one made field goal from Shayla Johnson.
Meanwhile, baskets from Gigi Lindsey, Alexis Tran, Gillihan and Hollis — who also added a pair of free throws — created more distance for Parklane who took a 36-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final period, the combination of Hollis and Gillihan — who finished with 18 and 14 points, respectively — proved to be too much as Parklane pulled out the win.
“It was a big win considering we have never played South Pike,” Hollis said.
“We prepared a lot before this especially because we heard that they were a really good team. It sets the pace for the next couple of games.”
After the game, Harrell said playing the Pioneers was a good test for his young Eagles. “It is just a sign of youth,” he said. “Parklane did a good job and they have some good shooters. We are young and we are proud that they hung tough.”
