Parklane can't keep up with MRA in home loss

Friday night, the Parklane Pioneers returned to their home field for what would become, arguably, their hardest game of the season.
Playing against the Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots, the Pioneers were seeking their first conference win of the season and their first win against MRA since 2017. Parklane played hard, but despite the team’s efforts, they fell short in an unfortunate 41-12 loss.
The Patriots (7-0, 2-0) took possession of the ball first and struck quickly. Just 17 seconds into the first quarter, the Pioneers (3-2, 0-2) found themselves down 7-0 when MRA quarterback Zach Beasley threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Davis Dalton.
On Parklane’s first offensive drive, the Pioneers were met with strong opposition from MRA defense. The hosts struggled to gain significant yardage, and eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Despite the Patriots’ strong offensive prowess in both running and passing the Pioneers got solid defensive play from Luke Doyle, who made several stops, along with Chris Burton and Scott Burton helped provide some pressure on MRA.
“The defense, they gave some good pressure sometimes,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said. “We gave up a couple of big pass plays… but we had a couple of breakdowns on defense and mental lapses.”
Later in the quarter, the Pioneers kept fighting, trying overcome MRA’s strong defense.
In the second quarter, Wilson tried to move the ball by keeping it on the ground, however he struggled to produce a significant gain during the drive.
“We played hard, we just made a lot of mental mistakes that kind of got us in a bind a lot of times. We just couldn’t overcome some of our own mistakes,” Stutzman said reflecting on his team’s performance during the night.
After a lengthy period where both defenses stepped up their play, MRA broke the mold, getting a 14-yard touchdown run from Taylor Latham and an extra point to increase the deficit for Parklane to 14-0.
With only 26 seconds left in the quarter, MRA scored once again on another touchdown pass from Beasley pushing Parklane further behind at 21-0 after an extra point.
“They’re a great team, a well coached team,” Stutzman said. “When you’re playing a good team like that, you gotta play dang perfect. And we didn’t play perfect, but we played hard.”
After returning to the field for the second half, the Pioneers continued to put up a fight.
Following another touchdown by MRA, Connor Putfark blocked the kick for an extra point.
Trailing 27-0, the Pioneers got on the scoreboard when Wilson connected with Jordan Anthony on a 50-yard scoring pass cutting the deficit to 27-6 with just over six minutes left in the third quarter.
Parklane shifted their strength from offense to defense by preventing MRA from scoring again in the quarter.
However, that ran out for the Pioneers in the fourth quarter as the Patriots put together two more scoring drives to pull away.
Parklane refused to go down without a fight. Wilson connected with Jeremiah Dillon for a 40-yard touchdown, but the clock struck zero soon afterward.
“We gotta put this behind us and build off the mistakes we made and try to get better,” Stutzman said. “The effort was there for the most part, we just gotta continue to get better.”
Wilson finished the night completing 15-of-25 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony caught five balls for 107 yards and a score, while Dillon hauled in seven for 82 and a touchdown.
The Pioneers’ home stand continues next week with a non-conference game against Amite School Center.
