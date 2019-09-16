What a difference six days makes for the Saints. The joy and excitement from Monday’s thrilling walk-off win over the Houston Texans quickly turned into anger and disappointment after a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
I believe that there were two main factors that helped contribute to the loss.
The first one is pretty obvious. The loss of Drew Brees, who exited the game with an injury to his thumb, resulted in Teddy Bridgewater taking over the quarterback duties. While Bridgewater did his best, it wasn’t good enough. He threw for only 165 yards and no touchdowns and most of those yards came on checkdown passes.
But I feel it would be unfair to blame just Bridgewater. It seemed like the whole offense itself changed when Brees left.
And give credit to the Rams, they took advantage.
The offensive line played spotty and inconsistently and struggled to open up holes for Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, who combined for only 52 rushing yards.
In the third quarter, with the Saints still within striking distance, back-to-back sacks on a drive didn’t help matters, forcing the Saints to punt.
The lack of offensive efficiency also spilled over to the defense, and it began to show in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. The Rams held the time of possession advantage and the Saints defense was tired. Again, the Rams took advantage, moving the ball down the field against the exhausted Saints defenders.
The other factor is unfortunately becoming a bit of a common theme for the Saints. In a game that was hyped up so much over the non-call in last year’s NFC Championship, the referees struck again. In fact, it was the third-consecutive game with a referee blunder.
And instead of the Saints losing 10 seconds off the clock, this one cost them some points.
In the second quarter, Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson knocked the ball free from Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Cameron Jordan scooped the ball up and returned it over 80 yards into the end zone. During the run-back, the officials blew their whistles. After reviewing the play, referee Walt Anderson said that the call, which was originally ruled incomplete, was reversed, giving the Saints possession.
But they added that the Saints will take over from the spot of the recovery and they would not be awarded the touchdown.
The call immediately caused me to question what just happened. Wouldn’t it just be easier to allow the play to finish, then rule it afterward? But no — because the officials blew their whistles, the play was ruled dead, and the ball could not be advanced.
I’m not sure what will come of this but I can imagine that the Who Dat Nation is livid right now. Sure, the blunder wiped at most six points off of the board and the Saints lost by 18, but it changed the momentum of the game, The Saints turned the ball over on downs, and they would not score a touchdown for the remainder of the contest.
The NFL has a big problem here. Saints fans know that their team will not win every game, but is it so much to ask to have a fair shot? I’m not asking as a Saints fan, but a fan of the NFL in general.
I know that the refs aren’t perfect, but these obvious missed calls and mistakes are tarnishing the integrity of the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.