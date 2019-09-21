LOCAL
McComb 46, Wilkinson County 0
North Pike 33, Pass Christian 27
Parklane Aca. 51, Central Hinds Aca. 22
South Pike 30, Tylertown 9
Amite County 30, Franklin Co. 8
Centreville Aca. 38, Amite School 23
Puckett 47, Bogue Chitto 28
Stringer 54, Salem 0
Kentwood 27, East Feliciana 6
STATE
Adams Christian 35, Copiah Aca. 10
Amory 21, Ripley 7
Archbishop Rummel, La. 7, Oak Grove 3
Baldwyn 33, Belmont 26
Bay Springs 36, Pelahatchie 27
Biloxi 31, Stone 14
Booneville 35, Saltillo 20
Bowling Green, La. 43, Clinton Christian Academy 8
Briarfield, La. 52, Christian Collegiate 0
Brookhaven Academy 34, Cathedral 33
Bruce 34, South Pontotoc 26
Caledonia 41, Nettleton 20
Calhoun City 14, Water Valley 7
Carroll Aca. 38, Newton Co. Aca. 6
Center Hill 21, Byhalia 19
Choctaw County 48, Kosciusko 7
Columbia 20, Lawrence County 13
Columbus 13, Lanier 12
Columbus Christian 44, Deer Creek School 22
Corinth 39, Kossuth 0
Crystal Springs 47, Wingfield 26
D'Iberville 34, Hammond, La. 0
DeSoto, Ark. 50, Delta Streets 14
Delta Aca. 50, Calhoun Aca. 16
ECS, Tenn. 38, Northpoint Christian 0
East Central 70, Moss Point 35
East Webster 62, East Union 38
Enterprise Clarke 35, Clarkdale 0
Florence 30, Forest 21
General Trass (Lake Providence), La. 38, Leland 12
Germantown 48, Terry 22
Greene County 50, Gautier 29
Greenville Christian 25, Tunica Academy 12
Greenwood 41, Amanda Elzy 20
Hamilton 7, Vardaman 0
Hartfield Academy 31, Simpson Aca. 14
Hatley 34, Mantachie 19
Hattiesburg 28, Jefferson Davis County 27
Heritage Aca. 40, Bayou Aca. 7
Hillcrest Christian 15, River Oaks, La. 0
Holly Springs 48, Coahoma Co. 20
Holmes County Central 27, Memphis Central, Tenn. 14
Houston 25, Eupora 0
Humphreys Aca. 52, Prentiss Christian 24
Independence 20, North Pontotoc 13
Itawamba AHS 23, Senatobia 21
Jackson Prep 39, Lamar School 14
Kemper Aca. 54, Hebron Christian 18
Lake 26, Choctaw Central 9
LeFlore 12, Shaw 6
Lewisburg 43, Tishomingo County 0
Louisville 28, Shannon 8
Lumberton 54, Leake County 8
Magee 51, Kemper County 12
Magnolia Heights 23, Washington School 13
Manchester Aca. 32, Tallulah, La. 12
Marshall Aca. 49, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 2
Marvell Academy, Ark. 44, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 24
McAdams 42, Loyd Star 7
Mendenhall 26, Jefferson County 22
Mize 36, St. Andrew's 3
Morton 44, McLaurin 30
Nanih Waiya 35, West Lowndes 24
New Albany 38, Mooreville 7
New Hope 51, Aberdeen 0
North Side 44, Gentry 0
Northeast Lauderdale 28, Heidelberg 12
Noxapater 34, Okolona 0
Olive Branch 20, Germantown, Tenn. 13
Palmer 46, Coldwater 0
Park Place Christian Academy 34, East Rankin Aca. 16
Philadelphia 21, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 14
Picayune 53, Poplarville 15
Pillow Aca. 42, Kirk Aca. 0
Pisgah 28, Richland 7
Port Gibson 14, Humphreys 12
Potts Camp 40, Alcorn Central 12
Prairie View, La. 52, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 34
Provine 55, Forest Hill 47, OT
Purvis 34, Northeast Jones 10
Quitman 37, West Lauderdale 19
Raymond 24, Newton 7
Resurrection Catholic 27, Mount Olive 8
Richton 40, Sacred Heart 11
Riverdale Academy, La. 54, Rebul Aca. 27
Riverfield, La. 36, St. Aloysius 15
Riverside 22, O'Bannon 20
Rosa Fort 21, Coahoma AHS 14
Scott Central 13, Charleston 12
Seminary 21, Raleigh 14
Silliman, La. 65, Columbia Aca. 34
Simmons 40, Ray Brooks 14
Slidell, La. 24, Harrison Central 14
South Delta 44, Yazoo City 20
South Panola 39, Clarksdale 6
Southeast Lauderdale 21, North Forrest 14
St. Joseph-Greenville 60, North Delta 40
St. Joseph-Madison 28, West Lincoln 7
St. Patrick 32, Enterprise Lincoln 0
Starkville 57, Meridian 0
Starkville Aca. 20, Leake Aca. 19
Strayhorn 43, Ashland 6
Sylva-Bay Aca. 28, Benton Academy 15
TCPS 59, French Camp 44
Taylorsville 35, Collins 0
Tri-County Aca. 48, Canton Aca. 0
Union 42, Newton County 15
Vancleave 35, South Jones 10
Velma Jackson 28, Leake Central 23
Walnut 30, Myrtle 6
Wesson 28, Hazlehurst 21
West Bolivar 36, Coffeeville 6
West Marion 43, Sumrall 0
West Point 52, Noxubee County 7
West Tallahatchie 52, Ethel 0
Whitehaven, Tenn. 17, Southaven 6
Winona Christian 25, Indianola Aca. 15
Winston Aca. 34, Oak Hill Aca. 20
Yazoo County 41, Winona 35
Zachary, La. 19, Brandon 17
