LOCAL

McComb 46, Wilkinson County 0

North Pike 33, Pass Christian 27

Parklane Aca. 51, Central Hinds Aca. 22

South Pike 30, Tylertown 9

Amite County 30, Franklin Co. 8

Centreville Aca. 38, Amite School 23

Puckett 47, Bogue Chitto 28

Stringer 54, Salem 0

Kentwood 27, East Feliciana 6

STATE

Adams Christian 35, Copiah Aca. 10

Amory 21, Ripley 7

Archbishop Rummel, La. 7, Oak Grove 3

Baldwyn 33, Belmont 26

Bay Springs 36, Pelahatchie 27

Biloxi 31, Stone 14

Booneville 35, Saltillo 20

Bowling Green, La. 43, Clinton Christian Academy 8

Briarfield, La. 52, Christian Collegiate 0

Brookhaven Academy 34, Cathedral 33

Bruce 34, South Pontotoc 26

Caledonia 41, Nettleton 20

Calhoun City 14, Water Valley 7

Carroll Aca. 38, Newton Co. Aca. 6

Center Hill 21, Byhalia 19

Choctaw County 48, Kosciusko 7

Columbia 20, Lawrence County 13

Columbus 13, Lanier 12

Columbus Christian 44, Deer Creek School 22

Corinth 39, Kossuth 0

Crystal Springs 47, Wingfield 26

D'Iberville 34, Hammond, La. 0

DeSoto, Ark. 50, Delta Streets 14

Delta Aca. 50, Calhoun Aca. 16

ECS, Tenn. 38, Northpoint Christian 0

East Central 70, Moss Point 35

East Webster 62, East Union 38

Enterprise Clarke 35, Clarkdale 0

Florence 30, Forest 21

General Trass (Lake Providence), La. 38, Leland 12

Germantown 48, Terry 22

Greene County 50, Gautier 29

Greenville Christian 25, Tunica Academy 12

Greenwood 41, Amanda Elzy 20

Hamilton 7, Vardaman 0

Hartfield Academy 31, Simpson Aca. 14

Hatley 34, Mantachie 19

Hattiesburg 28, Jefferson Davis County 27

Heritage Aca. 40, Bayou Aca. 7

Hillcrest Christian 15, River Oaks, La. 0

Holly Springs 48, Coahoma Co. 20

Holmes County Central 27, Memphis Central, Tenn. 14

Houston 25, Eupora 0

Humphreys Aca. 52, Prentiss Christian 24

Independence 20, North Pontotoc 13

Itawamba AHS 23, Senatobia 21

Jackson Prep 39, Lamar School 14

Kemper Aca. 54, Hebron Christian 18

Lake 26, Choctaw Central 9

LeFlore 12, Shaw 6

Lewisburg 43, Tishomingo County 0

Louisville 28, Shannon 8

Lumberton 54, Leake County 8

Magee 51, Kemper County 12

Magnolia Heights 23, Washington School 13

Manchester Aca. 32, Tallulah, La. 12

Marshall Aca. 49, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 2

Marvell Academy, Ark. 44, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 24

McAdams 42, Loyd Star 7

Mendenhall 26, Jefferson County 22

Mize 36, St. Andrew's 3

Morton 44, McLaurin 30

Nanih Waiya 35, West Lowndes 24

New Albany 38, Mooreville 7

New Hope 51, Aberdeen 0

North Side 44, Gentry 0

Northeast Lauderdale 28, Heidelberg 12

Noxapater 34, Okolona 0

Olive Branch 20, Germantown, Tenn. 13

Palmer 46, Coldwater 0

Park Place Christian Academy 34, East Rankin Aca. 16

Philadelphia 21, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 14

Picayune 53, Poplarville 15

Pillow Aca. 42, Kirk Aca. 0

Pisgah 28, Richland 7

Port Gibson 14, Humphreys 12

Potts Camp 40, Alcorn Central 12

Prairie View, La. 52, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 34

Provine 55, Forest Hill 47, OT

Purvis 34, Northeast Jones 10

Quitman 37, West Lauderdale 19

Raymond 24, Newton 7

Resurrection Catholic 27, Mount Olive 8

Richton 40, Sacred Heart 11

Riverdale Academy, La. 54, Rebul Aca. 27

Riverfield, La. 36, St. Aloysius 15

Riverside 22, O'Bannon 20

Rosa Fort 21, Coahoma AHS 14

Scott Central 13, Charleston 12

Seminary 21, Raleigh 14

Silliman, La. 65, Columbia Aca. 34

Simmons 40, Ray Brooks 14

Slidell, La. 24, Harrison Central 14

South Delta 44, Yazoo City 20

South Panola 39, Clarksdale 6

Southeast Lauderdale 21, North Forrest 14

St. Joseph-Greenville 60, North Delta 40

St. Joseph-Madison 28, West Lincoln 7

St. Patrick 32, Enterprise Lincoln 0

Starkville 57, Meridian 0

Starkville Aca. 20, Leake Aca. 19

Strayhorn 43, Ashland 6

Sylva-Bay Aca. 28, Benton Academy 15

TCPS 59, French Camp 44

Taylorsville 35, Collins 0

Tri-County Aca. 48, Canton Aca. 0

Union 42, Newton County 15

Vancleave 35, South Jones 10

Velma Jackson 28, Leake Central 23

Walnut 30, Myrtle 6

Wesson 28, Hazlehurst 21

West Bolivar 36, Coffeeville 6

West Marion 43, Sumrall 0

West Point 52, Noxubee County 7

West Tallahatchie 52, Ethel 0

Whitehaven, Tenn. 17, Southaven 6

Winona Christian 25, Indianola Aca. 15

Winston Aca. 34, Oak Hill Aca. 20

Yazoo County 41, Winona 35

Zachary, La. 19, Brandon 17

