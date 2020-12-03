It may not have been their best performance, but the McComb boys put together a solid effort at home Tuesday, getting past a scrappy Franklin County squad, 42-30.
Tiger head coach Karshae Peterson said that he was proud of his team’s effort to get the win, but honestly, he was just glad to get the game in after multiple contests were canceled since the last official game for his team on Nov. 3.
“I’m just more happy that we played again, more than anything,” said Peterson, who is in his third year at the helm of McComb. “It has been a month since we have played a game. I’m happy we played and won the game, and we are taking it one day at a time.”
Despite not playing for nearly a month, the Tigers (1-1) put their inside game on display.
The duo of Jameer Lewis and Brodrick Thompson imposed their will for the majority of the first half.
The presence in the paint also presented opportunities for the guards to space the floor and find open shots.
Senior Edric Spurlock took advantage of this knocking down a pair of 3s, not only keeping his team ahead but also keeping the Bulldogs guessing on defense.
“It’s like we say, we are going to establish an inside game from the get-go and most teams know that is what we are going to do,” Peterson said.
“They are going to try to cave everything in, so my guards know to cut or slash or the 3 is going to be open. They just need to hit the shot.”
The Tigers found more of that inside-out success in the second quarter as well.
Both Lewis — who had 8 of his team-high 15 points —and Spurlock — who had his best quarter as well with five points — helped fuel the fire for McComb. The Tigers poured it on and took a 28-12 lead into the locker room at the half.
From there, the Tigers continued to ride the wave of momentum built from their play in the first half to the victory.
McComb girls big on offense
Like the boys, the McComb girls got strong play from their post players and strong 3-point shooting, helping to lead to a winning effort as the Tigers picked up a 55-42 home victory Tuesday night over Frank-lin County.
Despite pulling out the win, McComb head coach Charlton Grey said that his girls got off to a little bit of a slow start.
“We were a little sluggish, it has been a long layoff. We have not played a competitive game since Nov. 3,” he said. “So the young ladies came out and did what they were supposed to do. We were just out of gas, but they played well and did the things needed to do to win.”
Early all, all five starters registered points for the Tigers (3-0), including senior Allaijah Gamble, who connected on two 3-pointers and a basket.
Her stellar play carried over into the second quarter, where she nailed two additional 3-pointers to complement multiple free throws from both Deondrea Young and Chanel Gayden. McComb took a 38-21 lead at halftime.
After a quiet third quarter, where they were out-scored 11-6 by the Bulldogs, the Tigers finished strong in the fourth to walk away with the win.
Gamble led the charge with 17 points, while Kinesha Harris poured in 11 and both Gayden and Calise Jackson each had 10.
