LOCAL
South Pike 28, McComb 18
Lanier 30, North Pike 14
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 49, Parklane Aca. 12
Amite County 28, Bogue Chitto 21
Wilkinson County 28, Franklin Co. 12
Newton Co. Aca. 16, Amite School 0
Sebastopol 42, Salem 6
Sylva-Bay Aca. 28, Centreville Aca. 16
Columbia vs. Tylertown, ppd. to Oct. 5th
STATE
Adams Christian 34, Brookhaven Academy 7
Amory 43, Kossuth 14
Baldwyn 55, Coldwater 12
Biggersville 56, Ashland 0
Biloxi 28, Harrison Central 26
Booneville 47, Alcorn Central 0
Brandon 29, George County 6
Calhoun Aca. 34, Kemper Aca. 20
Calhoun City 28, East Webster 7
Center Hill 31, Columbus 8
Central Holmes 49, Hillcrest Christian 20
Charleston 32, O'Bannon 0
Choctaw Central 38, Kosciusko 35
Choctaw County 37, Aberdeen 14
Clarksdale 40, Yazoo City 16
Coahoma AHS 24, Humphreys 0
Coffeeville 42, Ethel 7
Columbia, Tenn. 26, Franklin Co. 20
Columbus Christian 23, Delta Aca. 20
Corinth 56, Tishomingo County 7
D'Iberville 28, Ocean Springs 14
DeSoto, Ark. 54, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 12
Deer Creek School 38, Lee Academy, Ark. 28
Delta Streets 40, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 6
East Central 63, Long Beach 18
East Union 54, Mantachie 29
Enterprise Clarke 13, Heidelberg 6
Eupora 5, Bruce 2
Forest 42, Clarkdale 12
Greene County 49, Sumrall 7
Greenville Christian 49, Canton Aca. 7
Greenwood 41, Gentry 0
Gulfport 36, West Harrison 8
Hartfield Academy 49, East Rankin Aca. 0
Hatley 31, Northpoint Christian 27
Heritage Aca. 33, Tuscaloosa Christian School, Ala. 7
Holmes County Central 49, Canton 20
Horn Lake 14, DeSoto Central 0
Houston 19, Noxubee County 12
Independence 34, Holly Springs 14
Indianola Aca. 34, Benton Academy 0
Itawamba AHS 47, South Pontotoc 14
Jackson Prep 28, Jackson Aca. 17
Jefferson County 24, Port Gibson 22
Kemper County 26, Morton 6
Lafayette 24, Grenada 21
Lake 27, Pisgah 7
Lake Cormorant 34, New Hope 0
Lamar School 35, Columbia Aca. 20
Lawrence County 58, Raymond 6
LeFlore 28, West Tallahatchie 0
Leake Aca. 20, Washington School 0
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 21, Kirk Aca. 3
Louisville 35, Northeast Lauderdale 7
Loyd Star 37, Enterprise Lincoln 13
Madison Central 24, Murrah 0
Magee 51, Seminary 27
Magnolia Heights 31, North Delta 13
Manchester Aca. 53, Humphreys Aca. 14
Marshall Aca. 42, Tunica Academy 6
Marvell Academy, Ark. 38, North Sunflower Aca. 8
McAdams 6, Shaw 0
Moss Point 46, St. Stanislaus 38
Mount Olive 44, Leake County 14
Myrtle 47, Falkner 0
Neshoba Central 48, Vicksburg 7
Nettleton 42, Belmont 15
North Pontotoc 30, Ripley 7
North Side 56, Leland 0
Northeast Jones 35, Richland 6
Oak Hill Aca. 35, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 7
Okolona 20, Hamilton 0
Olive Branch 24, Tupelo 14
Park Place Christian Academy 28, Copiah Aca. 7
Pascagoula 26, Hattiesburg 7
Pass Christian 42, Bay 14
Pearl 62, Meridian 0
Pelahatchie 55, Riverside 12
Petal 21, Oak Grove 7
Philadelphia 26, Scott Central 14
Picayune 55, Gautier 0
Pillow Aca. 35, Starkville Aca. 7
Pontotoc 35, Mooreville 17
Potts Camp 15, Strayhorn 7
Prentiss Christian 40, Ben's Ford, La. 18
Puckett 21, Mize 14
Quitman 39, Florence 7
Raleigh 21, Crystal Springs 14
Rebul Aca. 42, Union Christian Academy, La. 36
Rebul Aca. 42, Union Christian, Ark. 36
Resurrection Catholic 35, Stringer 20
Ridgeland 49, Cleveland Central 15
Riverfield, La. 54, Bayou Aca. 12
Rosa Fort 39, Sheffield, Tenn. 0
Senatobia 21, North Panola 20
Shannon 32, Caledonia 10
Silliman, La. 36, St. Aloysius 8
Simpson Aca. 47, Winston Aca. 21
Smithville 50, Vardaman 21
South Delta 34, St. Joseph-Madison 24
South Panola 21, Clinton 14
Southaven 42, Hernando 24
St. Andrew's 29, McLaurin 22
St. Joseph-Greenville 44, River Oaks, La. 7
St. Martin 54, Hancock 35
Starkville 27, Germantown 0
Tri-County Aca. 34, Central Hinds Aca. 14
Union 53, Newton 8
Velma Jackson 15, Yazoo County 8
Walnut 28, J.Z. George 25
Warren Central 30, Greenville 20
Water Valley 24, Byhalia 14
Wayne County 21, Pearl River Central 6
Wesson 48, West Lincoln 7
West Lauderdale 44, Leake Central 3
West Lowndes 32, French Camp 31
West Point 34, Saltillo 7
Wingfield 28, Natchez 12
Winona Christian 48, Carroll Aca. 46, 2OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Forrest Co. AHS vs. Poplarville, ppd. to Oct 5th.
Jefferson Davis County vs. West Marion, ccd.
North Forrest vs. St. Patrick, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Purvis vs. Stone, ppd. to Oct 5th.
Sacred Heart vs. Lumberton, ccd.
