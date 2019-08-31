Just one week after putting together a strong performance in a 23-20 win at home over McLaurin to open the 2019 campaign, the Bogue Chitto Bobcats, could not match that effort, committing six turnovers and struggling to slow down Pisgah’s rushing attack in a 50-18 loss on the road.
“Pisgah is a tough team,” Bogue Chitto head coach Garreth Sartin said. “They really took it to us tonight. We had a tough time slowing down their running game. They did a good job of running the ball through the tackles.”
That power rushing attack put the Bobcats (1-1) behind the eight ball early. The Dragons lit up the scoreboard less than two minutes into the game when Kyshaun Gates found the end zone form 12 yards out making the score 7-0.
After Bogue Chitto failed to answer, Pisgah added to its lead when Dillon Usry hooked up with Logan Moore on a 40-yard touchdown pass increasing the deficit for the Bobcats to 14-0.
Not even 10 seconds into the second quarter, Bogue Chitto put up its first points of the contest. Quarterback Shaw King threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior Zach Upkins. The PAT was no good but the Bobcats pulled within eight at 14-6.
But the Dragon responded over the next three minutes with a pair of scores. The first came when Cody Coleman rumbled into the end zone from 44 yards out and the second on a 50-yard interception return by Ben Arnold. With the touchdowns, the Bobcats found themselves down 28-6.
After another Pisgah touchdown pass about halfway through the second quarter, the Bobcats answered with a passing score of their own. This time King found Tristan Buffington on a 33 yard connection making the score 35-12.
With :37 seconds to go before intermission, Usry ran into the end zone from three yards out. But Bogue Chitto showed its resiliency as King found Upkins once again, this time from 30 yards out with only :02 seconds on the second quarter clock. With the score the Bobcats inched closer at 42-18.
But they could not capitalize on the momentum as Pisgah got a rushing touchdown and a safety in the third quarter to complete the scoring for both teams on the night.
King led the Bobcats completing 12-of-27 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
Amongst the receivers, Upkins led the way with four catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Buffington had three receptions for 78 yards and a score.
Sartin said that Friday’s loss can be a good teaching point for his squad as it continues on in the young season.
“We will take a lot from it,” he said. “We will take some things that we need to get better at and we definitely need to take care of the ball better than what we did tonight.”
