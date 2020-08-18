LIBERTY — The prep football offseason has been filled with much uncertainty, crowded with more questions than answers surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
And while some school districts in the state are declining to play fall sports due coronavirus concerns, others have cautiously forged on.
In southwest Mississippi Amite School Center was the first of the local schools to play a regular season football game during the pandemic. The Rebels hosted and defeated the Hillcrest Christian Cougars 38-6 Friday night in Liberty.
ASC was one of a handful of private schools to kick off its season this past weekend.
Yet after the game some of the Rebels felt a sense of relief that they played through during the pandemic.
Junior lineman Braden Walker said after the game he felt unusual.
“It is just different,” he said. “We used to have squirt bottles but now we have to keep our mouths eight inches away from the water (dispenser). It is weird.”
Walker adds that it is important for the team to stay focused and continue to follow the rules put in place by officials and the coaching staff in order to help ensure that the team stays healthy as the Rebels continue on with their season.
Senior Dallas Fair said the size of the school helps provide a small sense of relief as well. “With us being a small school, it is not as bad as a 5A school or a bigger school,” he said. “So, we should be able to hopefully play if we could just keep it all away and everything.”
Fair also praised the work done by Coach Joe Weaver and his staff on increased cleanliness and exercising caution.
“They do a good job of keeping everything clean for us and it makes us feel good,” he said.
Fair’s mother Misty Smith said she has become concerned at times but after seeing the heartbreak her son felt by losing out on playing baseball this spring, she wants him to get the chance to play this season, which is his senior year.
“We’ve been a nervous wreck, but it has been a dream of his to play college football,” said Smith, who has another son on the team, Wyatt Fair. “And obviously you don’t get a huge opportunity to even get looked at if you are not given the chance to even be on the field. And he wants to play. A lot of kids missed out on a lot of things last year. He missed out on his whole junior year of baseball. So it is a big deal for him to be out here and play ball.”
Jay Mellinger — father of Jesse and Jason Mellinger — shared the same opinion with Smith, adding praise to the jobs that Weaver, his staff and officials have done to ensure safety of the kids participating.
He said that it gives him peace of mind.
“They’ve done a great job following all of the guidelines that the school has put forward,” he said. “Even the school as a whole, they have done a great job here at ASC and I can’t thank them enough for what they have done with our kids.”
