There were a couple of intriguing matchups involving Pike County Teams in Week 3. And when it was all said and done, the McComb Tigers and South Pike Eagles walked away with big wins.
The Tigers move to 3-0 after shutting out a talented Tylertown team, 21-0 at home. The South Pike Eagles made a big statement underneath the tank in Kentwood, also picking up a shutout win, 42-0 over the Kangaroos.
North Pike has entered the win column, rolling past Franklin County 63-22.
Parklane came up just short in its first road test of the year losing 41-40 to PCS.
Other local scores:
-Bogue Chitto pitched a shutout in the second half, hanging on to defeat Springfield (La.) 23-20.
-Amite School Center lost to Bowling Green 50-0.
-Amite County got the better of Raymond, 32-26.
-Centreville fell to Silliman, 36-6
