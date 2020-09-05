After a summer of unknown’s the Amite County Trojans were finally able to take the field Friday night as they squared off against the Raymond Rangers in Liberty to kickoff the 2020 season.
Following a big first half by the visitors from Hinds County, the Trojans couldn’t respond, falling by a final score of 40-16.
Raymond received the opening kickoff and drove down the field behind K’Swaya Moffet and a strong running game, capping off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. Kicker Jackson Haney added the extra point giving Raymond a 7-0 lead.
Amite County got the ball back after the kickoff but wasn’t able to get anything going. A poor punt gave the Rangers the ball at midfield.
Raymond continued to move the ball on the ground during the ensuing drive with Trent Singleton scoring from 21 yards out. The Haney extra point made the score 14-0 in favor of the visitors.
The Trojans’ woes continued on their next drive after they fumbled to give the Rangers the ball back in Amite County territory.
The Rangers continued with their ground dominance, this time with an 8-yard touchdown run from Moffet.
Trailing 21-0, the Trojans lost another fumble which Raymond quickly turned into a 19-yard touchdown run from Larry Mosely Jr for a 28-0 lead after the extra point.
Amite County managed to move the ball on its next drive but missed on a 4th down play and turned the ball back over to Raymond.
Moffet broke off a 20-yard run that set up a 16 yard touchdown scamper from Delawrence Kency that gave the Rangers a 34-0 advantage.
The Trojans showed some signs of life before the half getting a 15-yard run from Kobe Johnson then a 30 yard run from Dontavious Hughes before Zhylan Beverly scored from 2-yards out. Beverly added a successful 2-point conversion making the score 34-8 going into the half.
“Being our first game coming out I expected a better showing from the guys,” Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin said of the first half performance. “We have worked hard at practice leading up to this and I thought we would start off better.”
The Trojans received the kickoff to open the third quarter of play and managed to move the ball but came up short on a fourth down.
Raymond took advantage of the short field and scored through the air this time with quarterback Trent Singleton passing to Dontavious Mack for a 9-yard touchdown to take a 40-8 lead.
The two teams swapped defensive stops for the majority of the 4th quarter before Amite County put a drive together that included Dontavious Hughes rushing for 16 yards, a Zhylan Beverly 11 yard rush and Zykevious Dangerfield scoring on a 21 yard run. Beverly added his second conversion and the Trojans cut the score to 40-16.
“We finally started doing some things right and I thought the offensive line really had a good showing,” Coach Lumpkin said of his team’s second half play. “I’m proud that we never quit in the second half and improved on a lot of the phases of the game.”
The Trojans were led on the night by senior Dontavious Hughes who recorded 57 yards rushing and 41 yards receiving. He was also the leader on defense, finishing with six tackles.
“Hughes is our captain and he’s the oil that keeps the engine going,” Coach Lumpkin said. “We need to keep our best athletes on the field and he showed why tonight with a good performance.”
“We need to keep improving and getting in better shape knowing that district play isn’t that far away,” Lumpkin continued.
Amite County returns to action next Friday night with a home game against the South Pike Eagles.
