Player of the Week: Lil' Lewis, big performance

He may be known to some by his nickname of “Lil’ Lewis” but his play Friday was huge in helping North Pike roll past Lawrence County, 42-16.
It didn’t matter if it was from his primary position of receiver, at quarterback or running back, Jermarius Lewis let his play do the talking against the Cougars.
The junior finished with nine carries for 60 yards and three scores, 46 passing yards on 2-of-2 passing and one catch for 18 yards.
“After we got on the field it was heart and mindset,” he said. “We just wanted it more than the other team and that is what got us the ‘W.’”
In a new system put in by first-year Jaguar head coach Matt Mock, Lewis has adapted to the scheme well and excelled wherever he has been placed.
“He’s a guy who can touch it and take it the distance every time he touches the ball so we want to get him involved in the game plan as much as we can,” Mock said of Lewis. “And its like I said when I first got here if we could have Cardell (McDowell) help at quarterback and (Damuriyon) Montgomery help us at tailback, then he can help at receiver. He can line up at quarterback and he can line up in the backfield so he was a big part of the game plan and a big part of our success so far.”
And even though both McDowell and Montgomery also had immense success against the Cougars, Lewis got extensive playing time at both quarterback and running back. The majority of the latter came in the first quarter when Lewis scored rushing touchdowns on runs of 1 yard and 13 yards, respectively, on the Jaguars’ first two offensive possessions.
The second was partially set up by a key play by Lewis on a 3rd-and-long.
It appeared that North Pike’s drive was in jeopardy as the Jaguars faced a 3rd-and-15, however, McDowell dropped back and found Lewis on an 18-yard pass play to convert. On the ensuing play, he lined up at quarterback and completed a pass of his own, hooking up with senior Zamarea Fountain for an 11-yard gain before scoring the rushing touchdown on the next snap.
“With my skill set I can play wherever you need me,” Lewis said. “And I haven’t played too many snaps at running back but once my name is called I can what we have to do to get it done.”
Lewis said a performance like he had on Friday also helped him by providing a boost of confidence.
“It just makes me want to make plays for my teammates,” he said. “Knowing that my teammates believe in me and count on me, knowing that my coaches believe in me and count on me, and they call my name. For me not to make the plays, I would feel less of myself so when my name is called I do what I can. My coaches and teammates believe in me and that is everything to me.”
