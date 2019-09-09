I knew heading into Saturday night’s lone college football Top 10 matchup between LSU and Texas that it was going to be a great game. And it certainly did not disappoint.
The Tigers and Longhorns proved that they are both worthy of their Top 25 ranking. But LSU definitely proved — to me at least — that it is worthy of being a Top 5 team. And apparently the AP voters agreed, moving the Tigers up to the No. 4 spot.
And while LSU proved it is worthy to be named amongst the best in college football, Joe Burrow showed me that he may be among the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy.
In an age where there is great quarterback play across college football with names like Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to name a few, Burrow should be able to throw his name into the hat.
I know that some of you may be thinking – there have only been two games and one of those was against lowly Georgia Southern, so why are you putting Burrow among the Heisman hopefuls?
Because through only two games, Burrow has proven that he can put up video game-like numbers against both ranked and ‘cupcake’ teams.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Burrow has thrown for 749 yards and nine touchdowns and only one interception. But the biggest stat that stands out to me is he has only 12 incompletions compared to 54 completions.
When you have a bevy of talented targets to throw to like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Derrick Dillon, just to name a few, putting up big numbers becomes a bit easier.
Another factor that has helped him is the strong play of the offensive line. Starting tackles Saahdiq Charles (6-foot-4, 295-pounds), Austin Deculus (6-foot-7, 322-pounds); guards Damien Lewis (6-foot-3, 332-pounds), Adrian Magee (6-foot-4, 343-pounds) and center Lloyd Cushenberry (6-foot-4, 315-pounds) have done a strong job of protecting Burrow for the most part. He has only been sacked four times thus far, with all of them coming against a talented Texas defense.
But like any other great quarterback, Burrow has to have a strong running game to accompany his passing. And while I did bring up some criticism against the LSU rushers last week, I did notice some improvement Saturday, especially with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The junior rushed for 87 yards and a score on 15 carries, helping to alleviate some pressure from Burrow.
I also liked what I saw from Burrow Saturday night as far as his leadership skills. The senior showed that even in the face of adversity, he could lead the Tigers to victory. You’re on the road in hostile territory surrounded by tens of thousands of fans wearing burnt orange, yet Burrow ramped-up his game in the second quarter, leading scoring drives on the Tigers’ final three possessions of the first half helping them take a 20-7 lead.
Another example is when he took control in the second half. After Texas pulled within two at 23-21 with about 2:30 seconds to go in the third quarter, Burrow helped lead three more scoring drives, two of which ended with touchdown passes.
And for the next three weeks, Burrow should continue his stellar play with games against Northwestern State, Vanderbilt and Utah State. But then he will have the chance to prove himself once again with a tough stretch of games against Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama and Ole Miss.
