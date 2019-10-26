Tigers can’t take advantage of opportunities in loss to Cougars

The opportunities were there Thursday night for McComb — including a goal-to-go attempt with only 9 seconds to go in the game — but the Tigers could not capitalize, falling 20-13 to the Lawrence County Cougars in the final home game of the regular season.
“I thought that the kids fought hard and fought well,” McComb head coach Willie Brown said.
“We lost the game on the last offensive play. We had a chance to win. We came up short and we have to swallow this pill and keep moving.”
Both the Tigers (5-4, 1-3) and the Cougars (6-4, 3-1) traded possessions to open the game, with neither scoring.
On the Cougars’ second drive they had success moving the ball down the field with their potent running game, led by Kylan Cooper.
However, it was the lone pass of the drive that resulted in points.
Haden Mullins hooked up with Brian Bogan on a 17-yard touchdown pass and with the extra point, the Tigers found themselves down 7-0.
But all it did was fire up quarterback Chris Roberson and the Tigers. Following a couple of productive runs by Ja’qaveon Anderson, Roberson flashed his skills as a runner.
He dropped back to pass and after he couldn’t find an open receiver, he slipped through the Cougar defense and sprinted into the end zone from 40 yards out. Ryan Tidwell added the extra point to tie the game at 7 with only 7 seconds left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, the Cougars went right back to Cooper and he proved to be a thorn in the side of McComb. The senior accounted for 53 yards on the drive, including the final 3 on a rushing touchdown with 8:58 to go until halftime. The extra point made it a 7-point deficit for the Tigers.
The Cougars tried to pull further away following a lengthy drive in the second quarter, but the Tiger defense stepped up, shutting down Lawrence County on a fourth-down run attempt at the McComb 25-yard line.
Roberson and the Tigers tried to use that momentum swing to get some points before halftime.
The junior quarterback connected on two passes to Edric Spurlock sandwiched around a pass connection to Rod’travious Monley and a short run.
However, the drive eventually stalled following a sack. McComb went into the half trailing 14-7.
Just like the first half, the second started off with both teams trading possessions without scoring.
On the Tigers’ second drive of the third quarter, Roberson kicked things off with a 19-yard run.
On the ensuing play, he connected with Anderson on a 57-yard touchdown pass. The extra point attempt was no good, making the score 14-13.
On the first play of Lawrence County’s ensuing drive, the ball went right back over to McComb following a fumble. But the Tigers could not get any points after going three-and-out.
Again, on the next Cougar possession, the Tiger defense stepped up, forcing another fumble.
However, after having some success moving the ball into Lawrence County territory, McComb could not get any points following the turnover.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Cougars extended their lead with a 5-yard touchdown run by Antwan Pittman. But the extra point try was unsuccessful, keeping McComb within striking distance at 20-13.
The Tigers got an early spark from Anthony Magee who had a 17-yard kickoff return on a short kick, moving the ball to the LC 47 yard line. But a sack and three-straight incompletions gave the ball right back to the Cougars.
McComb’s defense again rose to the occasion, forcing a three-and-out, keeping the hopes alive for the hosts.
Roberson went back to work looking to get over the struggles of the drive before. Completions to Monley, Spurlock and Magee helped set the tone early on the drive. Facing a fourth and 3, the Tigers converted, thanks to some stellar blocking from the offensive line as Roberson ran for 5 yards to keep the drive going.
With less than a minute to go and the clock ticking, Roberson dropped back and found Monley down the far sideline for a 36-yard gain down to the LC 4.
After a short run by Anderson and a spike, McComb was looking at a third-and-goal with less than 10 seconds to go. But a bad snap on the ensuing play resulted in a fumble and a turnover, dashing the hopes for the Tigers.
After the game a disappointed Brown said that his team needs to do a better job of taking advantage of opportunities given to them.
“We had a chance, we had a chance to make some things happen,” he said.
“And we just didn’t materialize. We dropped one or two passes. It is a total team effort. We understand that we win as a team and we lose as a team. We have nobody to blame but ourselves. We had a chance in the end but we just couldn’t get it in.”
