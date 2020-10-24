Facing adversity was the name of the game Friday night for Parklane as the Pioneers had to endure inclement weather consisting of rain and high winds on top of facing a tough Jackson Prep team in Flowood. And despite putting up a fight for the entirety of the game, the Pioneers couldn’t find any consistency on offense as they fell to the Patriots, 23-0 Friday night.
The game was called in the fourth quarter due to the weather worsening and lightning being reported in the area.
“The kids played hard but offensively we couldn’t get first downs when we needed them,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said. “We just gave them too good of field position several times and we just couldn’t overcome the holes that we dug.”
Both the Pioneers (4-5, 0-4) and the Patriots (6-2, 2-1) held each other in check in the first quarter not allowing any points to their opposition.
That streak was broken in the second quarter and for Parklane, it was unfortunately found itself on the shorter end as the Pioneers gave up a safety putting the Patriots on top 2-0.
Parklane tried to retaliate but Prep wasn’t having any of it, giving quarterback Conner Wilson and his squad problems all night.
The Patriots took a 9-0 lead later in the quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass putting the Pioneers in an even further hole.
And even though the resilient Pioneers kept trying to get their offense established, the could not get into rhythm.
In the third quarter, Prep added to its lead with a pair of scores which consisted of a 6-yard run and an 11-yard run growing the deficit for Parklane to 22-0.
Ben McGregor led the way for Parklane with 40 yards rushing on nine carries. Jordan Anthony and Jeremiah Dillon finished with a catch apiece. Defensively, both Conner Putfark and Chris Burton each recorded four tackles and one for loss while Jake Spring chipped in with three tackles.
“The defense played hard, we were down (only) 9-0 at halftime,” Stutzman said.
It is now back to the drawing board for the Pioneers as they turn their attention to the regular season finale at Jackson Academy Friday night.
