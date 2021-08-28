In a slow-starting and mistake-riddled game, it was North Pike that was able to score earlier and more often, taking down Parklane 24-12 Friday night.
The Jaguars overcame 18 penalties for 130 yards to get the win, while the Pioneers committed 11 penalties of their own for 94 yards.
“We had way too many penalties, just mental mistakes,” Jaguars coach Matt Mock said. “Our goal in practice this week is going to be to limit penalties.”
Pioneers coach Ron Rushing was philosophical about the miscues.
“That happens early in the season,” he said. “That’s why we practice and play the games, and just hope that both teams get better.”
The Jags took the opening kickoff and looked like they would blow the game open early, marching from their own 43-yard line to the Pioneers’ 4 in nine plays, aided by a 15-yard roughing the passer peanlty and two offsides calls.
From there however, North Pike started to back up, with a 2-yard loss on a run and an illegal procedure penalty. An 11-yard touchdown pass from Cardell McDowell to Maurice Walter Jr. was negated by a holding penalty, which was followed by another procedure flag.
Then a razzle-dazzle double reverse backfired when Jaelon Kapler couldn’t control a handoff from Jermarius Lewis and fumbled. Parklane recovered and took over at their own 35.
Parklane then went on their own drive, getting as deep as North Pike’s 25 with the aid of a successful fourth down on a fake punt where Tucker Chapman hit Chris Burton with a 25-yard pass.
Two plays later, Pioneer quarterback Will Dreher went for a touchdown on 25-yard pass toward Jax Albritton, but the slightly overthrown ball was picked off by North Pike’s Walter in the end zone and brought out to the 3-yard line.
The Jaguars picked up a first down, but then immediately picked up another procedure penalty, and from the Jaguar 8, McDowell dropped back into the endzone and barely escaped giving up a safety. Eventually Jace Brown punted out of his own end zone.
The Patriots soon had Conner Putfark punt back to North Pike, which then went on its first scoring drive. In 11 plays, mostly of runs by McDowell and Lewis and passes to Brown, but marred by two more procedure flags, the Jags eventually got on the board with a 33-yard field goal by Brown with 2:54 remaining in the first half.
The Jags got two more penalties on the next drive, including a procedure penalty on the kickoff out of bounds and a pass interference call on a pass from Dreher to Kaden Iupe on Parklane’s first play, but another attempt to hit Iupe with a pass was picked off by the Jags’ Martavion Sanders, and he took the ball to the house from 36 yards out to help put North Pike up 10-0 at the 2:19 mark.
The Pioneers were held to three-and-out on their next possession, and the Jags took the Parklane punt in Pioneer territory. North Pike picked up two first downs but stalled at Parklane’s 25, and Brown’s field goal attempt was low and wide left as the first half ended.
Parklane went one step forward and two steps back after taking the second half kickoff, with a change to Henry Brewer at quarterback. Another interception by Walter was negated by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness call that moved Parklane just across the 50-yard line, but a mishandled snap by Brewer resulted in an 11-yard loss and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Pioneers back to their own 25.
The Jags returned the short punt to Parklane’s 45 and immediately went to the red zone on a 31-yard quarterback keeper by McDowell. Four plays later, Lewis scored on the1-yard plunge into the end zone, helping boost the Jags’ lead to 17-0 with 6:42 remaining in the third quarter.
Parklane made a game attempt at gaining yardage on the next drive, moving from their own 30 to the North Pike 44, but Brewer’s pass for Brent Fleming instead became Walter’s third interception of the night, and the second that stood.
The Jags were backed up from potentially starting at Parklane’s 30 to their own 36 due to a block in the back on the interception return, but North Pike moved steadily down the field toward paydirt once again.
McDowell eventually found Lewis for a 20-yard touchdown reception to put North Pike up 24-0 at the 11:09 mark of the fourth quarter.
Parklane bogged down on their next possession, getting near midfield after three straight incompletions thanks to an interference flag on the Jaguars. From the North Pike 47, Brewer tried to find Fleming on fourth down, but Fleming couldn’t keep the ball off the ground before gathering it in, and North Pike took over on down.
The Jags went three-and-out and Parklane found another gear, hitting a series of passes. A 28-yard reception by Fleming got the Pioneers to the red zone, and Parklane capped the drive with a 7-yard pass from Brewer to Brewer Carruth. Brewer was sacked on the2-point conversion attempt, leaving the score 24-6 with 1:17 left.
North Pike was prepared for an onside, but the ball bounced Parklane’s way, and the Patriots started another drive at the Jaguar 48.
After an incompletion, Brewer found Pruitt Hughes for a 28-yard gain and put Parklane on the scoreboard again with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Iupe. Another failed 2-point conversion left the score 24-12 with just 46 seconds left in the game..
North Pike recovered Parklane’s second onside kick attempt at midfield, and McDowell backpedaled about 10 yards while allowing time to tick off the clock before kneeling and allowing the clock to run out.
“This game was a tale of two halves,” Mock said. “Our defense played really well in the first half while the offense was flat, then our offense picked up in the second half and our defense let up a little bit.
“We let them stick around. We should keep expanding our lead and make it harder for our opponents to make a game of it late.”
Rushing said, despite the Pioneers’ difficulties in scoring and defending at varying points, the team looked better than in their opening defeat by Oak Forest.
“ There was a big improvement,” he said. “Our team played hard and physical against a very talented, well-coached team. Both our quarterbacks played well, though they both had some overthrows and got picked.
“We didn’t feel like we could run well against them, so we went to our four wide receiver sets on their fast, athletic defense.”
Both coaches said they would have plenty to work on in this week’s practices.
“They’re still not doing what they’re coached to do,” Rushing said. “We’ve still got to work on our fundamentals. We may work on some two-back, three-receiver sets. If they make as big a jump from this week to next week and they did from last week to this week, I’ll be really excited.”
Not shooting themselves in the foot is the aim for the Jaguars.
“Finish is going to be our word of the week,” Mock said. “We’ve got to finish quarters, finish halves, finish games. We’ve got to finish what we start.”
Depending on the weekend’s weather impacts, North Pike and Parklane are both slated to play home games next week against teams from Louisiana.
Parklane will host Silliman Institute from Clinton, La., while North Pike is slated to entertain De La Salle from New Orleans.
Silliman walloped Prebyterian Christian 40-2 Friday night. De La Salle will be playing its opener in Summit.
Unofficial Statistics
Rushing
North Pike
McDowell, 50 yards, 7 carries
Lewis, 39 yards, 7 carries
Dredarius Robinson, 29 yards, 5 carries
Robert Brooks, 15 yards, 4 carries
Jayden Taylor, 14 yards, 3 carries
Ladarius Gordon, -2 yards, 1 carry
Parklane
Luke Doyle, 9 yards, 6 carries
Putfark, 6 yards, 2 carries
Chapman, -3 yards, 1 carry
Dreher, -7 yards, 2 sacks
Receiving
North Pike
Kapler, 24 yards, 3 catches, 7 targets
Lewis, 20 yards, 1 catch, 1 target
Walter, 11 yards, 1 catch, 2 targets
Aiden Travis, 8 yards, 1 catch, 2 targets
Sanders, 6 yards, 1 catch, 2 targets
Jace Brown, 5 yards, 2 catches, 6 targets
Parklane
Iupe, 73 yards, 6 catches, 9 targets
Hughes, 42 yards, 2 catches, 2 targets
Burton, 25 yards, 1 catch, 1 target
Albritton, 17 yards, 1 catch, 2 targets
Gavin Leggett, 14 yards, 2 catches, 5 targets
Bruner Rushing, 10 yards, 1 catch, 1 target
Fleming, 9 yards, 2 catches, 9 targets
Putfark, 8 yards, 1 catch, 1 target
Carruth, 0 yards, 0 catches, 2 targets
Walker Anderson, 0 yards, 0 catches, 1 target
Blaine Reeves, 0 yards, 0 catches, 1 target
Passing
North Pike
McDowell, 82 yards, 10 completions, 21 attempts
Parklane
Brewer, 143 yards, 11 completions, 23 attempts
Dreher, 37 yards, 5 completions, 12 attempts
Yardage
North Pike, 228 yards
Parklane, 192 yards
Penalties
North Pike, 18 penalties, 130 yards
Parklane, 11 penalties, 94 yards
