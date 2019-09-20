For the McComb Tigers, the heart-breaking loss last week to the Brookhaven Panthers left a bad taste in their mouths.
And they are hoping for a reversal of fortune in Week 5 with another road test, this time at the Wilkinson County Wildcats.
“They have been pretty tough in the past,” McComb head coach Willie Brown said.
“They always have athletes that play tough. They have guys that can run and play football. It is a football school.”
Brown adds that he is hoping his team can get past the loss to Brookhaven and focus on the task at hand at Wilkinson County.
“I hope we understand that we made some mistakes last Friday night and that we won’t make the same mistakes,” he said. “If we take care of our part, I think that everything will take care of itself.”
But at the same time, Wilkinson County is faced with the tough task of trying to contain McComb quarterback Chris Roberson, who had a big performance last week completing 9-of-14 passes for 154 yards and a score, while rushing for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 20 carries.
“He had a big game,” Brown said. “We run the option and he made some big plays with his feet in addition to throwing the football. He had a really big game and we are hoping he can keep that up.”
The element of playing on the road once again is something that Brown said will not hinder his team and they will be ready to compete wherever.
“We don’t really care where we play,” he said. “It is a challenge and we have to rise above it. We had a pretty decent week of practice and hopefully we can go out there and execute like I know that we are capable of doing.”
In order to pull out a win over the Wildcats, Brown said that his defense will have to slow down senior quarterback Freddie Byrd.
“They have a quarterback who can throw the ball as well as run,” he said. “And they have some good receivers. We have to stop the passing game. We have to force them to do things that they don’t want to do.”
Another challenge facing the Tigers is competing against a senior-heavy team in the Wildcats and the camaraderie they have built over the years of playing together.
“These guys have been playing for a while with each other and it is going to be a challenge for us,” Brown said.
The Tigers and the Wildcats kick off tonight at 7 p.m.
