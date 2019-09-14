The South Pike Eagles hosted the Amite County Trojans in Magnolia on Friday night looking to move to 4-0 on the season while the Trojans were looking to pick up their second win.
The Eagles (4-0) got the game started out right on the first drive by running the ball down to the 33 where South Pike quarterback Dontavious Turner connected with receiver Derrick McNeil to give the Eagles an early 6-0 lead.
The Trojans (1-3) seemed to be on the way to answering the score after a 12 yard Shoshunn Boss run and then a 32 yard connection between quarterback Derick Cosby and receiver Jakoby Mickel. However a Zebbede Harris interception at the goal line dashed the hopes for Amite County.
From this point on the miscue theme started to doom the Trojans.
“We took advantage of their early miscues and were able to play on a short field which made things easier for us," South Pike head coach Brinson Wall said.
“With this many turnovers and other miscues you have no chance in a game like this we put ourselves in a bind early on and were never able to recover," Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin said.
Following the interception, South Pike moved the ball down the field. Turner connected with McNeil this time from 31 yards out to put the Eagles up 12-0.
The Amite County special teams began to struggle in the first half.
Roro Felder blocked an Amite County punt which Turner quickly turned in to a 28 yard touchdown run and with the Kadarius Jackson 2-point conversion South Pike took a 20-0 lead.
The Eagles stopped the Trojans on the next drive on 4th down and Turner again scored on the first play from scrimmage from 34 yards out. Chris Royal added a conversion run, making the score 28-0.
A snap over the Amite County punter's head on the next two drives gave the Eagles a short field and they turned into more points. Alex Adams scored on a 15 yard touchdown run on the first drive and a Kadarius Jackson 5 yard touchdown run on the second.
Angus Armstrong added a conversion after the Adams run and the Eagles were now up 42-0.
The Trojans woes in the punting game continued as another snap sailed over the punters head and ended up as a safety adding to the Eagle lead which was now 44-0.
South Pike received the free kick and was able to move the ball down the field setting up a Chris Royal 10 yard run increasing the lead to 50-0 lead
Amite County continued to fight despite the score. Cosby managed to connect with Mickel for a 30 yard touchdown towards the end of the first half, making the score 50-6.
The second half was a chance for a lot of younger players to get in the game for both sides and gain some experience.
“Our JV got rained out earlier this week and this gave them a chance to get in and a lot of younger players got to play," Wall said. "Our defense played well all night especially the younger guys in the second half, Coach (Alex) Barron and Coach (Luther) Mccray deserve a lot of credit."
Coach Wall also noted the teams fast start. “We got off to a good start and were able to play fast and up tempo offense and Derrick McNeil really stepped up tonight and got us going early on," he said. "Everyone knows about Alex (Adams) and gives him all different kinds of coverages but McNeil gives another option."
Lumpkin noted his teams lack of aggressiveness. “From the beginning we weren’t aggressive and we let them punch us in the mouth and we took it," he said. “Our kids did stay in tune with the game they were just not aggressive enough but playing upper level teams like South Pike will help us be better equipped in the long run when we get to division play."
South Pike was led by Dontavious Turner who completed 4-of-6 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns and added six carries for 76 yards and two more scores. Alex Adams carried the ball twice for 67 yards and a score and caught 2 passes for 7 yards. Derrick McNeil finished with two receptions for 64 yards, both of which went for touchdowns.
The Trojans' Derick Cosby finished 5-of-21 passing for 92 yards and one touchdown and one interception. Shoshunn Boss carried 14 times for 69 yards, while Emaja Thompson carried eight times for 27 yards and caught a pass for nine yards. Jakoby Mickel caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles return to action Friday night travelling to Tylertown to take on the Chiefs (3-1) and the Trojans will host the Franklin County Bulldogs (1-3) for Homecoming. Both games will kickoff at 7 p.m.
