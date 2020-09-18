- A week after picking up their first win of the season over Amite County, the South Pike Eagles followed that up doubling-up Tylertown 28-14 during homecoming.
- Parklane also picked up its second-consecutive win, cruising past Central Hinds 43-6 during senior night.
- McComb was off this week and will play Bay High at home next Friday night.
- The North Pike Jaguars will play Pass Christian on the road Saturday night at 6 p.m.
- Salem could not keep up with Stringer, falling 50-12.
- Bogue Chitto lost in heart-breaking fashion to Puckett 20-14 in overtime in Friday's home contest.
- Centreville picked up a 38-22 win over Amite School Center.
- Franklin County slowed down a late Amite County rally, preserving a 25-22 win.
