Albritton, Parklane shut down Clinton Christian Academy

In the first game of the season, the Parklane Pioneers battled to pick up a hard-fought road win over a Clinton Christian Academy team who was the defending MAIS AA State Champion.
Tuesday night, Round 2 in McComb between the two schools was no different as the Pioneers had to overcome a deficit before pulling away for good, securing a 7-3 victory.
“That’s a really good ball club, lots of good players and they are coached well, and that is why we scheduled them,” Parklane head coach Greg Gatlin said of Clinton Christian. “We won two games out of conference and hats off to them, they played really well.
“I am proud of our girls. We had a good approach at the plate. We had 11 hits and score seven runs I feel good about when we have Alli (Albritton) on the mound.”
After Albritton retired three of the first four batters she faced, she got some help early on from her offense. Lana Johnson led off with a single and touched home during the ensuing at bat when Nan Gatlin singled to center. Three batters later, Liberty Gillihan increased the Parklane (14-1) lead to 2-0 on an RBI single to center.
“I felt like once we scored two (runs) in the first inning, we had some good momentum going,” Nan Gatlin said.
The Parklane lead was cut in half in the third before the Warriors jumped ahead in the fourth inning at 3-2.
However, Parklane quickly regrouped in the bottom half of the inning and went on a rally that was sparked by some senior leadership. Rachel Platt, who is also a team captain, rallied her troops by saying “this game isn’t over.”
“That is why Rachel (Platt) and those girls are team captains, they are an extension of me,” Coach Gatlin said. “They take that serious and they should take that serious because not every girl is a team captain. So the girls listened and when they speak everybody listens.”
And the message was heard crystal clear as the Pioneers got into rhythm. Gigi Lindsey, Gillihan and Halee Jenkins led off the inning with singles. Two batters later a Libby Carr single to left brought Lindsey and Gillihan home giving the Pioneers the lead once again at 4-3.
Following a walk to Johnson, Nan Gatlin stepped up for her team once again allowing Jenkins an Carr to score on a single to left, increasing the Pioneer lead to 6-3.
The offense stepping up provided a boost for Albritton, who retired three of the next four batters she faced, keeping Clinton Christian out of rhythm.
She got additional help the following inning with a Jenkins RBI single that put Parklane ahead 7-3.
Albritton said she didn’t have her best performance but she was happy her offense backed her up.
“I didn’t have all of my best stuff, I pitched way too many pitches than I should have,” said Albritton, who went the distance for Parklane, giving up eight hits, three earned runs and four walks while striking out four. “I am just glad my offense was able to have my back on that one.”
Offensively, the Pioneers were led by Nan Gatlin who went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Also finishing with two hits on the evening were Johnson, Lindsey, Gillihan and Jenkins. Carr recorded two RBI in the win.
Coach Gatlin adds that he was proud of the way that Albritton overcame adversity to finish strong.
“My high school coach, Ted Milton, who is a fantastic coach once told me, ‘We will find out how good of a pitcher you are when you don’t have your stuff,’ ” Coach Gatlin said. “And there is a lot to be said to that. Sometimes it can be easy if you have your best stuff but can you pitch if you don’t have it and Alli can do that.”
District play resumes this evening with a contest at Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
“Anytime you play on the road in this league it is going to be tough,” Coach Gatlin said. “But the girls, no doubt, will get refocused and we will be ready to go.”
