Pioneers lose steam late, fall to JA in playoff opener

After getting off to a strong start Tuesday in their Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against Jackson Academy, the Parklane Pioneers began to falter, eventually losing momentum and the lead to the visitors before falling 11-4.
Both teams were trying to establish their offenses early. The Pioneers (17-14) managed two hits in the first inning but stranded both runners. Such was the case for the Raiders in the top half of the second.
Parklane lit up its side of the scoreboard first in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of pitching struggles from JA starter Jackson Conn. Leading 1-0, the Pioneers added to their lead when Bruner Rushing scored as Jacob Gazzo reached on an error.
After Gazzo reached second base on the same error, both he and Conner Wilson scored during the ensuing at bat on a passed ball, making the score 4-0 in favor of the Pioneers.
Following a third inning where neither team scored, JA rallied in the fourth. The Raiders got three runs on a double by Simms Baker and tied the game at 4 three batters later when Trey Adams hit an RBI double of his own.
Parklane head coach Robert Young said a crucial mistake later in the inning was the turning point of the game.
Young elected to intentionally walk Raider catcher and two-hole hitter Parker Ryan. The move backfired as the ensuing batter, Conn, hit a two-run double to left.
“One pitch pretty much swung the momentum, and I take full responsibility for it,” he said. “We put Ryan on because he has been killing it as of late. Conn had been struggling and we were trying to get a force, with a ground ball to get us out of the inning. The ball was left out over the plate and it cost us the momentum right there. That is on me, it is not on anybody else.”
As a result of the Conn hit, the Pioneers fell behind for the first time at 6-4.
That deficit grew by one the following inning on another RBI hit for JA.
Parklane was eager to answer back, but the swing in momentum fueled Conn on the mound as he struck out the Pioneer side in the fourth.
The Pioneers continued to fight, but the Raiders added to their lead with another RBI single in the sixth, making it an 8-4 deficit for PA.
JA added three more runs in the top of the seventh before shutting down Parklane in the bottom half to preserve the win.
Jake Reeves led Parklane with a pair of hits.
The Pioneers now shift their focus to Game 2 on Thursday in Jackson.
They will need to win that game to force a deciding Game 3 that would immediately follow.
Coach Young said that it is crucial for his guys to put Tuesday’s loss behind them and focus on rebounding.
“We have Gazzo going on Thursday,” he said. “We really have our backs up against the wall now. All this season has done is prepare us for now.
“I like our kids’ battle and fight. We just have to go and take care of business and be mentally tough and get it done.”
