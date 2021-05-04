A week after putting up impressive showings at South State, several Pike County athletes shined this past weekend at the Class 4A Overall State Meet in Pearl.
Among the top finishers was the McComb girls 4x200-meter relay team. After having the fastest time among any school in the state in the event last weekend, the team consisting of Evelle Dillon, Jazzmine Watts, Ted’Kya Cotton and Sa’Riah Magee capped off their run with a state title, finishing with a time of 1:44.11.
“We did exactly what we expected to do, we were well-prepared for it,” McComb girls track coach Roy Lee said. “Of course we were still hoping to come out being the state leader on time but 6A Clinton ended up taking that. But we were happy and blessed to win the 4A division.”
In addition to the 4x200-meter team, the 4x100-meter team took second place less than a second behind Florence. McComb’s Steph Osbey finished second in the 800-meter run.
The McComb boys also had a strong day. Kharel Coney finished fourth in the 100-meter dash, sixth in the 200-meter and third in the 200-meter, one spot behind teammate Chris Robison.
Kendrick Matthews Jr. also had a solid day with a third-place finish in the 800-meter race.
Among the North Pike boys, nobody had a bigger day than Jacoby Matthews. The senior racked up first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the long jump.
Fellow senior Fred Lewis placed second in the shot put while sophomore Jon Smith finished third in the 3200-meter race.
On the girls side, both Alaia Crossley and Mahria Miller shined in the 400-meter dash with first and second place, finishes, respectively. Ri’torion Vigne was fourth in the 100-meter dash. The 4x400-meter team had a time of 4:21.38, good enough for second, while the 4x100-meter team finished third.
In the field events Chasity Patterson took third in the discus throw.
“I thought that we did well,” North Pike coach Joe Taylor said. “All in all I was very impressed with the teams, boys and girls.”
Some of the South Pike Eagles also found themselves towards the top of some leaderboards. The boys 4x100-meter team was narrowly edged by top finisher Raymond.
Individually, junior Akirra Gordon had a solid day as she took fourth place in the discus throw with a total distance of 82-11.00.
