Tangle shines as SMCC defeats East Central

In many games this season, it has been either Jolie Williams or Shylia McGee who has finished as the leading scorer for the Southwest Mississippi Community College women.
But in Monday night’s home game against East Central, it was Sydni Tangle’s turn as she poured in a game-high 19 points including 5-of-9 makes from 3-point range helping to lift the Bears to a 61-51 win over the Warriors.
“After I made the first couple of shots, I was feeling it,” Tangle said. “Anytime I was open I tried to get a quick shot in, as long as it was a good shot. I tried to get a couple of drives in and get a couple of free throws (as well). I was just feeling it.”
The Bears (12-4, 5-2) had some trouble getting their offense going in the first quarter. SMCC went nearly the first 2:30 of the game without a point. A Jade Myles 3-pointer at the 6:35 mark not only gave SMCC its first points of the game, it also sparked a rally. Including Myles, five different Bears scored during a 12-0 run which put the hosts ahead 12-5. SMCC never trailed for the remainder of the contest.
Despite leading 15-9 going into the second quarter, the Bears watched their lead shrink down to 1 as the Warriors (7-9, 2-5) made the score 15-14 following a 3-pointer and a basket.
A short time later, another 3-pointer from East Central tied the game at 17, but a 7-0 SMCC rally that included four points from McGee put the Bears ahead 24-17.
Tangle later connected on her first 3-pointer of the night late in the second quarter as the Bears began putting some distance between themselves and their opponents.
She stepped up again for her team late in the third, providing a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer making the score 42-33 in favor of SMCC.
Her hot streak carried over into the fourth quarter as the freshman from Carthage began showing why she is a threat from 3-point range, knocking down three more from that distance.
“She’s extremely confident and she’s got a great shot,” SMCC head coach Brent Harris said. “She can get it off quick and we were indirectly trying to get her looks there late.”
The Warriors tried for one last push to climb back into the ball game but they got no closer than eight points late in the contest as the Bears pulled out the win.
