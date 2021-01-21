Hoping to get back on track, the Parklane girls displayed a more balanced attack and found the right formula for success on the road Tuesday, picking up a 38-36 win over Presbyterian Christian School.
“That’s a hard-playing PCS team,” Parklane head coach Josh Bass said. “Our girls really needed a win and it was very fortunate that we got it. They played really hard and executed down the stretch. In the end, we came up with a big basket in the last seconds to get the win.”
Gigi Lindsey finished as the top scorer for Parklane with 10 points, all of which came in the second half.
“She hit some big shots and got a lot of rebounds as well, she played a really solid game,” Bass said of Lindsey. “It is tremendous for a freshman to step up and lead our team to a victory.”
Haven Hollis and Liberty Gillihan also had solid outings with nine and seven points, respectively. The duo was big early on for the Pioneers. Gillihan had five first quarter points to go along with three each from Hollis and Alexis Tran as the Pioneers’ offense set the tone with a positive start.
In the second quarter, however, the Parklane offense dipped with just seven points while the Bobcats grabbed the lead behind a 13-point quarter putting the Pioneers down 23-19 at the half.
The offense picked back up for Parklane in the third thanks in large part to Lindsey. She knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and added a basket providing most of the scoring in the quarter for the Pioneers. The defense had its best quarter of the game, by far, limiting the Bobcats to just four points.
Down the stretch, while the PCS offense regained some of its stamina, Parklane did just enough in the end to pull out the win.
PA boys fall to PCS
Looking to bounce back following a tough loss late last week to Jackson Academy, the Parklane boys were hoping to pull out a win at Presbyterian Christian School.
And even though they finished the game strong, the Pioneers could not slow down the Bobcats in the fourth, falling 57-55 Tuesday in Hattiesburg.
“I’m a little disappointed in my boys,” said Bass, who also coaches the boys team. “It wasn’t that their effort was bad, but fundamentally we did not do a good job of rebounding which is one of our strong areas. We did not do a good job of blocking out and securing rebounds.”
The biggest strength of the Pioneer offense this season has been their inside game and it showed in the first quarter. Leading scorer Jacob Gazzo — who is still slowed by an ankle injury — battled hard getting six first quarter points to go along with four from Burt Passman and two from Carson Simmons.
A much more balanced attack was displayed in the second quarter as Parklane had six different players register points, including Hastings Carruth who had a basket and a pair of free throws.
Even though the offense got off to a positive start, the Bobcats hung around.
The Pioneers led 26-21 at the half.
The third quarter was the main difference maker in the contest. The Pioneers could not get into rhythm offensively while their defense struggled to slow down the Bobcats.
Parklane was outscored 18-9 in the quarter as PCS took a 39-35 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
Despite a valiant, revitalized effort offensively from the Pioneers in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough as they came up short against the Bobcats.
Gazzo finished with 15 points while Carruth had 11.
