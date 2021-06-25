Pike 10U All-Stars prep for district with Hammond tournament

Call it a warm up before the real thing. The Pike County 10U All-Star baseball team needed to face some competition before they head to district this weekend in Brookhaven.
“To prepare for the district tournament I took them to a team tournament in Hammond (Louisiana),” head coach Steven Melton said. “In that tournament we played three other tournament travel ball teams. One of them was together for five years and these boys have won all-stars. We did really well, we made it to the championship game. We got runner up, but our team did really well.”
Among the top performers for Pike County was Melton’s son William, who threw a no-hitter Saturday morning in an 8-0 victory. But while coach Melton was extremely proud of his son’s performance he was equally thrilled with his defense as a whole.
“It wasn’t just the pitching, it was the fielding, too,” Melton said. “We had really good defense in both the infield and outfield (and it) helped save us several times where there could have been somebody on base if they haven’t backed up the play. They did really well with that.”
Melton admits that he didn’t have to schedule his team to play in Hammond this past weekend but he looked at it as a necessary challenge for his ball club who up to that point had yet to play a game since all-stars were announced.
“I was very proud of the performance because that was the first game or tournament that we played as a team,” he said. “The main reason I did it is to get them ready for district. Practice, practice, practice and if you don’t do it, you are not going to win.”
The Pike County 10U All-Stars will be one of three teams competing in Brookhaven this weekend and despite the outcome, all three will advance to state in Kosciusko.
Melton said that this is due to a shortage of teams participating due to the pandemic.
Regardless, he said that his team will definitely use the momentum they built in Hammond and stay on their toes against the competition at district.
“I will be very disappointed to see us lose any game this week,” he said.
And while Melton praised the play of his kids, he also wanted to tip his hat to the parents as well.
“The parents are really good, we have a good group of parents,” he said. “I’ve had zero issues out of any parents.”
If the 10U team makes it beyond Kosciusko, the next step will be the Little League World Series in Laurel.
“Whenever I met with this team the first night, I told them the goal was 39440 and I believe that is the zip code for Laurel,” Melton said. “I held up a piece of paper and I said, ‘Do you see this? This is a zip code for Laurel.’ I actually asked them what these numbers meant and nobody had a clue. I told them that was our goal and we are going to work here. That is what we are working for.”
