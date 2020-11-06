Even though it is ecstatic for winning the District 6-4A title, the McComb football team isn’t satisfied. The Tigers have their eyes on the top prize of a state championship, their first in two decades.
But they know that they have their work cut out for them in the playoffs and it starts tonight at home with a scrappy Vancleave Bulldog squad coming to town.
“Winning the district title is fun but that is not the ultimate goal, the ultimate goal is actually playing for a state title and winning that,” McComb head coach Willie Brown said. “Winning the district is just the beginning so we are just getting started.”
It may be a No. 1 vs. a No. 4 on paper, but McComb isn’t looking at it like that. The Tigers are aware that the Bulldogs have some good playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
“I know that they have a good running back (Dayan Bilbo) and the offensive line is big and aggressive,” Brown said. “They really explode off of the football.”
Brown adds that the Bulldogs will try to pass the ball some, but it is vital for his team to be able to stop the rushing attack and if they aren’t able to it could be a long night.
While McComb also boasts a pristine rushing attack that focuses around seniors in running back Lakevion Harris and quarterback Chris Roberson, the Tigers are just as dangerous through the air with Roberson having several weapons in his arsenal including receivers Jeremiah Ratliff, Edrick Spurlock and Victor Butler and emerging tight end Jameer Lewis.
“You want to have balance and I think that we have accomplished that and I hope that we can do that on Friday,” Brown said.
Brown said that he likes the matchup his offense faces against the Bulldog defense who poses some talent of its own.
“Those guys are aggressive as well, they are going to play man coverage, they are going to blitz and they run to the football,” Brown said. “I know that they are No. 4 but they are a good team. We have to play our very best. The No. 1 team in their district is Moss Point and they almost beat them, losing 50-42. We are not taking them lightly.”
The Tigers and Bulldogs kick off tonight at 7 p.m. at C.C. Moore Stadium.
