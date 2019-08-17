The recent hot streak for Parklane softball continued Thursday as the Pioneers avenged their only loss thus far on the season, returning the favor to Bowling Green with a 6-4 road win.
“It was a good win,” Parklane head coach Greg Gatlin said. “Anytime you can go on the road, especially down at Bowling Green and get a win it is good.”
The Pioneers (13-1) got another strong performance from senior pitcher Alli Albritton, who had 10 strikeouts while allowing only one earned run, three hits and four walks.
“She battled and gave us an opportunity to win,” Gatlin said.
Albritton, however, got off to a rough start as a hit batter and a single put two Buccaneers on base.
A single three batters later plated the first run of the game and put Bowling Green ahead early.
The Pioneers answered back in the third and did so with a two-out rally.
After Lana Johnson was hit by a pitch and steals second, she touched home on a single by Liberty Gillihan, tying the game at 1.
Ensuing batter Meg Gatlin then doubled to center, bringing Gillihan home and giving Parklane its first lead at 2-1.
Parklane added to that lead with a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh, making the score 6-1.
However the Buccaneers found their rhythm in the seventh, plating a run on a fielder’s choice followed by a two-run home run shrinking the Parklane lead to 6-4.
The Pioneers got a ground out during the next at bat, preserving the win.
Gillihan led the Pioneers by going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Meg Gatlin also finished with two RBIs while Halee Jenkins and Lana Johnson each had one.
The win increases the Parklane win streak to nine.
“We’re playing pretty solid defense and when you pitch it and you play good defense typically are going to put some winning streaks together,” Gatlin said. “Now that we are doing that we need to get our bats together more consistently down the line. “And I think that if we do that, we will be in good shape.”
