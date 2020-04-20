So many headlines will be emanating from the football world this week with Thursday’s NFL Draft, including the players teams will pick and how the process is going to look with the event going virtual this year due to the spread of coronavirus.
In Southwest Mississippi, there are a few potential headlines worth discussing. The obvious is who the Saints are going to select, but we’ll look into that later.
There are three players from Pike County who could hear their names called.
Davion Taylor, who prepped at South Pike, just wrapped up an illustrious two-year career at Colorado after spending the first two years of college at Coahoma Community College. The safety/linebacker is sure to garner the attention of several NFL teams.
Ka’Derrion Mason, a former McComb Tiger who just graduated from Louisiana Tech, is a 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive lineman whose size could be a big get for any team that wants to shore up its defensive tackle spot.
Another McComb alum, Mississippi State defensive back Jaquarius Landrews, got the chance to flash his skills for the Bulldogs. He made a big difference in Starkville and that skill could transfer to the pros.
Any of the three could be huge additions for the Saints or the Cowboys — especially the latter.
The Cowboys are in the market for some help in the defensive backfield after losing Byron Jones to Miami, and they have just two safeties under contract beyond 2020, making Dallas an ideal landing spot for either Landrews or Taylor.
The Saints could take a chance on one of the two. They brought Malcolm Jenkins and Patrick Robinson back to the defensive backfield and they could look to add on to the safety spot in the later rounds, but cornerback is a much more pressing need for the Black & Gold.
If the Saints grab Taylor, it will be interesting to see if they try to use him at linebacker — a position in need for New Orleans, which lost veteran A.J. Klein to Buffalo in the offseason.
The Saints could make a run at Mason, putting him in the rotation with Sheldon Rankins, Malcolm Brown and Shy Tuttle, among others. Mason is listed as a tackle but knowing the creativeness of Sean Payton and his staff, I’m curious if they could try to plug him in as a pass rushing defensive end.
Of course, the Cowboys are notorious for drafting defensive linemen, so the possibility of Mason wearing blue and silver next year can’t be ruled out.
