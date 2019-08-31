Despite not playing in five days due to Tuesday’s rainout at Copiah, the Parklane softball team showed no signs of rust, rolling past Jackson Prep 12-0 in Thursday’s home contest. With the win, the Pioneers run their win streak to 13.
“We are playing well and we have gotten a lot better at the plate,” Parklane head coach Greg Gatlin said. “I think that we are about to get where we want to be as far as discipline at the plate, because most of the teams we have played are trying to pitch us off the plate.”
A pair of singles in the first inning from Lana Johnson and Nan Gatlin got the offense going for the Pioneers (17-1). Ensuing batter Meg Gatlin then hit a sacrifice fly allowing Johnson to score putting Parklane up early.
Following a double by GiGi Lindsey, Liberty Gillihan got into the act with a double of her own, bringing Lindsey home and making the score 2-0.
In the second, a single by Lindsey and sacrifice fly from Gillihan increased the Pioneer lead to 6-0.
“I just got up there and I was trying to be confident because lately I have been struggling and in a slump,” said Lindsey, who finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. “I’ve been working on my confidence at the plate and my pitch selection. I’ve been trying to apply everything I’ve learned at the plate.”
Parklane starter Alli Albritton continued to shut down the Patriots in the third, picking up two of her five strikeouts on the evening.
She received more help from her offense in the bottom half of the inning. After Johnson recorded an RBI single, both Nan and Meg Gatlin reached on errors, with the latter resulting in another Pioneer run, making the score 9-0. Later in the inning an RBI single by Gillihan and an RBI double by Halee Jenkins gave Parklane the 12-0 advantage. Gillihan finished with a team-high four RBIs.
And despite the Patriots threatening with a couple of singles in the fourth inning, Albritton recorded a strikeout to shut the door on Jackson Prep, preserving the win for the Pioneers.
After the game, Nan Gatlin said that she and the girls aren’t worried about the record and that the quality of play on the field is what they are concerned with.
“It’s not the record that matters, but how we are playing,” she said. “These last couple of weeks, we have started to improve with the way that we are playing. We are definitely hitting the ball a lot better than we have been especially as a team from top to bottom.”
