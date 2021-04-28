Less than a week after capturing the District 6-4A crown with a perfect record, the North Pike Jaguars followed up with a strong finish to the regular season Monday evening, defeating Wesson 12-2 at home.
“We hit the ball really well and I had the chance to get all of my seniors in the game on senior night,” North Pike head coach George Lott said. “I tried to get a pitcher in every inning and we were able to do that through five innings.”
Lott used starter Keegan Roberts, Dustin Holmes, JP Johnson and Peyton Badon on the mound. The four combined to strike out four while allowing just four hits two earned runs and a walk.
The Jaguars (19-3) took advantage of pitching struggles from the Cobras to score their first two runs of the game.
A bases-loaded walk, followed by a hit batsman during the ensuing at bat, gave North Pike a 2-0 advantage after the first inning of play.
The momentum was short-lived, however, as Wesson drew even in the top of the second with a two-run home run.
The Jaguars answered back in their half of the inning. A Badon single followed by Artrell Coney’s fielder’s choice brought Badon home and again gave North Pike a two-run advantage.
Alex Perry grew that lead to four in the third inning after launching a two-run home run to left field, making it a 6-2 ball game.
The following inning, North Pike went on a run. Jake Martin, Coney and Cade Rush all had singles to kick off the inning, with Rush’s bringing Martin home to put the Jaguars up 7-2.
Three batters later, Holmes doubled, allowing two more runs across the plate for the Jaguars.
Both Perry and Badon followed suit in consecutive at bats with RBI doubles of their own, scoring the 11th and 12th runs for the hosts.
Badon came on in relief in the fifth, shutting down the Cobras in order to preserve the win in the regular season finale on senior night.
Perry led the way offensively for the Jaguars with three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Now the focus shifts to the playoffs for North Pike.
The Jaguars — the top seed in District 6-4A — will match up against District 7-4A’s No. 4 seed Greene County.
Coach Lott said that his ball club understands the high level of competition in District 7-4A adding that his Jaguars will not look past the Wildcats.
“Don’t let the records fool you,” he said. “All you have to do is look at who they played and look at the scores. Their district is very strong. I just talked to the coach at Purvis and he said that there isn’t a difference between their two through five (teams). Even the fifth-place team, who didn’t make the playoffs, is as good as their second place team.”
The Jaguars will host the Wildcats in Game 1 of their best-of-three series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 will be in Leakesville at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Game 3, if needed, will be back in Summit at 3 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.