LOCAL
North Pike 31, Newton County 28
Poplarville 27, South Pike 6
Mendenhall def. McComb, forfeit
Scott Central def. Bogue Chitto, forfeit
STATE
Class 1A
First Round
Baldwyn 28, French Camp 20
Biggersville 36, West Lowndes 14
Lumberton def. McAdams, forfeit
Nanih Waiya 45, Myrtle 8
Sebastopol 41, Ethel 7
Simmons 36, Resurrection Catholic 10
Stringer def. Coffeeville, forfeit
TCPS 62, Ashland 0
Class 2A
Second Round
Calhoun City 60, Mantachie 13
East Union 30, J.Z. George 28
East Webster 52, Walnut 50, 2OT
Enterprise Clarke 38, Newton 16
North Side 30, Eupora 8
Taylorsville 47, Philadelphia 6
Union 64, Wesson 44
Class 3A
Second Round
Amory 27, Choctaw County 26
Columbia 22, Hazlehurst 0
Magee 27, Morton 10
North Panola 41, Nettleton 21
Noxubee County 32, Booneville 8
Raleigh 50, Forest 28
West Marion 55, Kemper County 20
Winona 52, Senatobia 49
Class 4A
Second Round
Corinth 52, West Lauderdale 39
Itawamba AHS def. Clarksdale, forfeit
Louisville 28, New Albany 15
Pontotoc 32, Ripley 15
Sumrall def. Lawrence County, forfeit
Class 5A
First Round
Grenada 31, Vicksburg 14
Hattiesburg 50, South Jones 10
Laurel 30, East Central 28
Neshoba Central def. Lafayette, forfeit
Ridgeland 36, Lake Cormorant 28
West Jones 35, Picayune 23
West Point 42, Holmes County Central 28
Class 6A
First Round
Clinton 35, Horn Lake 7
D'Iberville 33, Petal 31
Harrison Central 49, Pearl 21
Hernando 36, South Panola 33
Northwest Rankin 17, Ocean Springs 14
Oak Grove 54, Biloxi 28
Oxford 25, Madison Central 23
Warren Central def. Tupelo, forfeit
MAIS Class 1A
Semifinal
Briarfield, La. 50, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 35
MAIS Class 2A
Semifinal
Manchester Aca. 52, Humphreys Aca. 12
Riverdale Academy, La. 30, Delta Aca. 14
MAIS Class 3A
Semifinal
Carroll Aca. 15, St. Joseph-Greenville 6
Greenville Christian 50, Winona Christian 7
MAIS Class 4A
Semifinal
Riverfield, La. 49, Winston Aca. 22
Wayne Aca. 49, Brookhaven Academy 21
MAIS Class 5A
Semifinal
Adams Christian 22, Heritage Academy 20, OT
Leake Aca. 45, Lamar School 14
MAIS Class 6A
Semifinal
Jackson Aca. 28, Jackson Prep 21
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Prentiss Christian 14
