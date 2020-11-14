LOCAL

North Pike 31, Newton County 28

Poplarville 27, South Pike 6

Mendenhall def. McComb, forfeit

Scott Central def. Bogue Chitto, forfeit

STATE

Class 1A

First Round

Baldwyn 28, French Camp 20

Biggersville 36, West Lowndes 14

Lumberton def. McAdams, forfeit

Nanih Waiya 45, Myrtle 8

Sebastopol 41, Ethel 7

Simmons 36, Resurrection Catholic 10

Stringer def. Coffeeville, forfeit

TCPS 62, Ashland 0

Class 2A

Second Round

Calhoun City 60, Mantachie 13

East Union 30, J.Z. George 28

East Webster 52, Walnut 50, 2OT

Enterprise Clarke 38, Newton 16

North Side 30, Eupora 8

Taylorsville 47, Philadelphia 6

Union 64, Wesson 44

Class 3A

Second Round

Amory 27, Choctaw County 26

Columbia 22, Hazlehurst 0

Magee 27, Morton 10

North Panola 41, Nettleton 21

Noxubee County 32, Booneville 8

Raleigh 50, Forest 28

West Marion 55, Kemper County 20

Winona 52, Senatobia 49

Class 4A

Second Round

Corinth 52, West Lauderdale 39

Itawamba AHS def. Clarksdale, forfeit

Louisville 28, New Albany 15

Pontotoc 32, Ripley 15

Sumrall def. Lawrence County, forfeit

Class 5A

First Round

Grenada 31, Vicksburg 14

Hattiesburg 50, South Jones 10

Laurel 30, East Central 28

Neshoba Central def. Lafayette, forfeit

Ridgeland 36, Lake Cormorant 28

West Jones 35, Picayune 23

West Point 42, Holmes County Central 28

Class 6A

First Round

Clinton 35, Horn Lake 7

D'Iberville 33, Petal 31

Harrison Central 49, Pearl 21

Hernando 36, South Panola 33

Northwest Rankin 17, Ocean Springs 14

Oak Grove 54, Biloxi 28

Oxford 25, Madison Central 23

Warren Central def. Tupelo, forfeit

MAIS Class 1A

Semifinal

Briarfield, La. 50, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 35

MAIS Class 2A

Semifinal

Manchester Aca. 52, Humphreys Aca. 12

Riverdale Academy, La. 30, Delta Aca. 14

MAIS Class 3A

Semifinal

Carroll Aca. 15, St. Joseph-Greenville 6

Greenville Christian 50, Winona Christian 7

MAIS Class 4A

Semifinal

Riverfield, La. 49, Winston Aca. 22

Wayne Aca. 49, Brookhaven Academy 21

MAIS Class 5A

Semifinal

Adams Christian 22, Heritage Academy 20, OT

Leake Aca. 45, Lamar School 14

MAIS Class 6A

Semifinal

Jackson Aca. 28, Jackson Prep 21

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Prentiss Christian 14

