WESSON — Despite not playing for two weeks, the Amite School Center Rebels wanted to use the momentum built from their Week 1 38-6 win over Hillcrest as momentum heading into their first road contest Friday against Brookhaven Academy.
However the Cougars had other plans, as the Rebels could not develop a consistent offense and a plan to slow down the stellar BA passing game in a 57-0 loss. The game was held at H. L. Stone Stadium on the campus of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
“That was a good old-fashioned butt whooping right there,” ASC head coach Joe Weaver said. “Brookhaven (Academy) punched us right in the mouth and they kept punching and we did not have a counter punch for them tonight."
After being backed up deep on their opening drive, the Rebels (1-1) tried to punt to shift the field position but the Cougars broke through, blocked the kick and recovered the ball on the 1-yard line.
The ASC defense buckled down and stopped the first two BA attempts to put the ball in the end zone, however, the Cougars converted on the third try with a short touchdown pass from Tyler Fortenberry to Trey Fortenberry to take an early 7-0 lead.
ASC began to get into a bit of a rhythm offensively on the following drive. The Rebels converted a 3rd and 16 when Jesse Mellinger found Colby Longmire on a 37-yd pass to keep the drive alive.
The duo connected again later in the possession on a fake punt, this time for 23 yards however a turnover on downs a few plays later gave the ball back to the hosts.
Four plays later, ASC found itself down 15-0 following another touchdown pass from Tyler to Trey Fortenberry and a successful 2-point conversion.
After a three and out by the Rebels, the deficit grew when Tyler Fortenberry threw his third touchdown pass of the evening.
The resilient Rebels continued to fight but a fumble gave the ball back over to the Cougars who took advantage of the mistake. Tyler Fortenberry struck again, this time in the ground game with a 23-yard touchdown run making the score 29-0 about halfway through the second quarter.
“I will definitely say that our guys never quit, our guys never stopped,” Weaver said. ”A lot of our mistakes were our mistakes and we will just have to get that corrected. A lot of that falls on me, the head coach, and we are just going to keep on walking and moving forward and keep progressing to where we want to be.”
The Cougars added one more score before the intermission to take a 36-0 halftime lead. The deficit prompted officials to administer a running clock for the remainder of the game.
ASC tried to find a spark to get back in the ball game, but the deficit grew even further at the beginning of the second half as Trevor Fortenberry took the opening kickoff back 72 yards for a score.
The Rebel offense continued to sputter as they could not find any sort of answer for the Cougar attack which scored on all three of its second half possessions including the final which came at the 5:33 mark of the fourth quarter. Luke Johnston provided the final blow with a 13-yard touchdown run.
After the game, Weaver talked about how his team will use this loss as a lesson learned, moving forward.
"We learned a lot as a team, and we are going to get better from this," he said. "It was good for us coming off of how we have been playing, it was good for us to have something like this happen to us. And guess what we are going to have to regroup, we are going to come back together, and we are going to keep moving forward."
