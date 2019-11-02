No. 10 Centreville Academy found itself engaged in a close battle with 7th-seeded Greenville Christian School in the first round of the MSAIS 3A playoffs. But when the dust settled, the Tigers were able to outlast the Saints securing at 30-22 victory on a last second interception.
The Tigers took the opening kick, looking to get started early but fumbled the first play from scrimmage handing the ball to the Saints deep in their own territory. Five plays later, Greenville Christian put its first points on the board scoring on a 30-yard touchdown pass. It added a 2-point attempt and take an early 8-0 lead.
Centreville then put together a very gritty drive converting twice on fourth down before a holding penalty forced the Tigers into a 3rd and long. Quarterback Jaden Morris then dropped back in the pocket and found Colby Welch on a post for a 40-yard touchdown pass and the Tigers were on the board. The 2-point conversion was successful knotting the game up at 8 at the end of the first quarter.
The next two possessions for the Saints were unsuccessful as they were forced to punt twice.
The Tigers had to punt once, but on their second possession they were able to establish a running game lead by running back Kason Clark. He handled most of the load as the Tigers inched closer to the goal line, but it was full back Logan Longmire who took the handoff and rumbled forward for a 16-yard touchdown run. Centreville was not able to convert the point after bringing the score to 14-8.
Greenville Christian's defense gave their offense the spark it needed forcing the Tigers once again to fumble inside their own territory. The Saints took over on the Tiger 40-yard line and marched right down the field scoring on a 10-yard pass. The point after was good giving the Saints a 15-14 lead at the half.
The second half was a defensive struggle as Centreville was in the back field causing chaos for the Greenville Christian quarterback and the Saint defense played tough at the line of scrimmage.
Late in the third quarter, the Tigers forced the Saints to punt. Caleb Kinabrew received the punt on the Centreville 15-yard line and found daylight taking the ball up the sideline for an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was successful, pushing the lead for the visitors to 22-15 leading into the fourth quarter.
After a couple punts by both the Saints and the Tigers, Greenville Christian cahsed-in on yet a third turnover by Centreville as the Saints completed a 25-yard touchdown pass on a 3rd and goal. The point after was successful tying the score at 22 midway through the fourth quarter.
Once again, the defenses for both the Tigers and the Saints would force punts but it was the Tigers' turn to cash in.
Greenville Christian mishandled a punt deep in its own territory. The Tiger offense quickly went to work, scoring on its second play from scrimmage as Welch took the handoff and ran for a 15-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion was successful, and the Tigers climbed back on top with a 30-22 lead.
That lead proved to be all the Tigers needed but it wasn’t until Clark intercepted a pass with no time left on the clock that Centreville could celebrate. The game was full of mistakes and missed assignments by both squads but both teams played their hearts out.
The Tigers will fight on as they travel to Winona, MS to take on the No 2 seed, Winona Christian Friday night in the second round.
