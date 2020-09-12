Last season, Amite School Center came away with only one victory on the year. Fast forward to 2020 and the Rebels have already doubled that total just four weeks into the regular season.
This after a commanding 42-14 homecoming win over the Acadiana Christian Defenders, Friday night.
“It was good, it was really good and it was homecoming also,” ASC head coach Joe Weaver said. “After two rough games, they kept working and that is the thing about these guys, they kept working and it payed off for us.”
Despite the homecoming festivities, the Rebels (2-2) remained focused on the task at hand and got a big boost in the contest from Jasen Mellinger. The sophomore quarterback turned in a big performance for ASC with five touchdowns on the evening.
The first of Mellinger’s scores came in the opening quarter when he scored on a 37-yard rushing touchdown putting the Rebels up 6-0 early. He followed that up with a big play on defense snagging a tipped pass and returning it 72 yards for a touchdown. A successful two-point conversion increased the lead for the hosts to 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, the lead for the Rebels reduced to eight following an 82-yard touchdown pass from the Defenders.
Mellinger then put the ASC on his back and added two more touchdowns runs before the half, with the first going for 31-yards and the second for two. The two-point conversion failed for the latter, however the Rebels enjoyed a 28-6 halftime lead.
A safety for Acadiana Christian early in the third quarter reduced the ASC lead to 20 at 28-8.
Continuing the strong running game the Rebels are known for, senior Dallas Fair then got into the scoring act with a 31-yard touchdown run.
Not long afterward, Mellinger showed that he can put up points through the air as well with a 33-yard touchdown pass to his brother Jesse making the score 42-8.
The Defenders had the lone score of the final frame on a 31-yard touchdown pass but the Rebels put the brakes on any further damage before walking away with the victory.
Fair recorded 163 yards and one score on 22 carries while Jasen Mellinger had three touchdowns and 90 yards on 12 carries. Through the air he completed 1-of-2 passes for 33 yards and a score.
Weaver was very pleased with the way his team performed in Friday’s win especially the effort Jasen Mellinger put forth.
“He’s a sophomore so he is young,” Weaver said. “We’ve been working (with him) at quarterback throughout the summer and it was his time and he was ready. We gave him the reins to go ahead and run as the quarterback and he ran it very well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.