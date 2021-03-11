Parklane picks up shutout win over Silliman

Riding the momentum built from Monday’s win over Columbia Academy to open their annual Spring Break Tournament, the Parklane Pioneers jumped on top of Silliman early on and never let up, defeating the Wildcats 10-0 in five innings Tuesday.
Jacob Gazzo got the start for the Pioneers (9-1) in the season debut for the sophomore. He went 3.1 innings, striking out four while only giving up one walk and two hits.
“I felt really good, my team helped me out and everyone was doing their part,” Gazzo said. “My location felt pretty good from the start and I just had a great time out there today.”
Parklane head coach Robert Young gave praise to his young pitcher, commending him for a strong outing in his first start of the 2021 campaign.
“I’m just glad to have him back in the rotation for us,” he said. “He has some big things for us and he has a big future ahead of him.”
Gazzo was relieved by Jack Brewer, who pitched 1.2 innings, striking out one while allowing no walks and no hits.
While the pitching shined for the Pioneers, the offense provided plenty of help.
After Jaden Morris drew a bases-loaded walk to plate a run, Micah Weeks hit into a fielder’s choice double-play that brought home another run and put the hosts ahead 2-0.
After Gazzo got three-consecutive groundouts in the second, the bats came out once again to provide more insurance.
Spencer Wilson led off with a single and was replaced by courtesy runner Casey Redahan, who later touched home when Jake Spring singled to center.
The 3-0 score remained until the fifth, when the Pioneers rallied. With the bases loaded and no outs, Jake Reeves singled, scoring one run.
Two batters later, Weeks drew a bases-loaded walk before Jesse Smith brought home two on a double to left. During the ensuing at bat, Weeks scored on a passed ball, making it an 8-0 ball game.
Later in the inning, a Silliman error during a Spring at bat allowed two more runs to come home, sealing the walk-off win in five innings for Parklane.
Pioneer assistant coach Sam Richard was very proud of his offense, getting timely hits and taking advantage of Wildcat mistakes.
“Yesterday I was harping on leaving runners in scoring position but we did a lot better job today,” he said. “I felt like our pitch selection was a lot better today. We have been harping on taking that fastball for a strike and I feel like we did a lot better of a job hitting that pitch when it came across the plate.”
Both Weeks and Smith finished with two RBIs apiece. Reeves had two hits, one RBI and one run scored.
