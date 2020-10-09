The Hazlehurst Indians flexed their defensive muscles in a big way Thursday night by holding Franklin County to just 51 yards of total offense as the Bulldogs fell 18-6.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) had opportunities in the contest, but saw its offense struggle to move the ball going 0-for-10 on third downs.
Hazlehurst showcased its 'ground and pound' attack by posting 180 yards rushing on 46 attempts.
Heavy rain in the area caused soggy field conditions the entire night, despite the contest being moved up a day to avoid the threat of Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico.
Hazlehurst (2-3, 1-0) broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter, senior running back Jerry Harris found pay dirt from 11 yards out.
The Indians added a three-yard touchdown scamper from Quatavius Stewart with :08 remaining in the first half to take a 12-0 lead into the intermission.
In the third quarter Hazelhurst got a one yard touchdown plunge from Stewart, to give the Indians a commanding 18-0 advantage.
Franklin County broke the shutout late in the fourth quarter, as junior Parker Marcengill scored on a two-yard run.
The Bulldogs, coached by B.J. Smithhart got a team high 16 tackles from senior linebacker Tra'Quian Conerly.
Tyrese O'Neal and Tyler Seals each added 11 tackles. Freshman defensive back Donovan Moore had nine tackles and broke up a pass.
Ja'Marlin Green added seven tackles and recovered a fumble.
Franklin County will travel to Port Gibson next week for a Region 7-3A contest that will have playoff implications for each side.
