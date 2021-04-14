McComb tennis 'making some racquet' with recent success

In just its fifth year of resurrection following a five-year hiatus, the McComb High School tennis program is continuing to grow and turn heads.
It took a big step forward this season as the Tigers not only won the District 7-5A crown but also set a new high in its current run by sending seven team members to state competition later this month.
The previous high for the Tigers was four, which was in 2019.
“We started this program a few years ago and when we started, nobody knew about tennis,” McComb tennis coach Chaz Ladner said.
“We just started off, built the program, I saw it, saw opportunity,” said Ladner, who also is a math teacher at the high school. “The kids were a little edgy about it at first and didn’t know if this was something that they wanted to get in to. I talked to them and gave them courage.”
The seven players competing on April 27th and 28th in Oxford are Tykevion Williams and his doubles partner Donald Martin (8-2 record), Alic Quic and his doubles partner Sonali Kher (9-1), Lavonta Newton and doubles partner Jeremiah Ratliff (10-0) and singles competitor Denzel Jones (10-0).
With the state competition three weeks away, the Tigers remained focused on the playoffs, which kicked off Monday at home against Florence.
Even though they won three matches, they lost four to the Eagles, thus ending their run as a team.
Despite this, it now gives the chance for the seven players to focus solely on the state competition.
The chance to represent at state is special for Jones, who started playing tennis in 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic shutting down play.
“It is great. I get to represent my team, my school,” he said. “We have been working all season, we have been out here night and day. It feels pretty good.”
Jones was one of the match winners in Monday’s action.
Another win for the Tigers came from the team of DJ Martin and Lavonta Newton, together due to the absence of Newton’s regular partner Jeremiah Ratliff, who was competing in track.
The duo echoed what Jones said, adding that the camaraderie among each other is key.
“We are all out here as a team, practicing hard and pushing each other,” Martin said. “I have to give it to the people that was here before us, pushing us last year and setting a great example for us,” Newton said. “Seeing them play and knowing what to do and showing us the way. We were taking that into this season, training hard.”
Like Jones, Kher is only in her second year of playing tennis. She feels a great sense of accomplishment getting the opportunity to compete at state.
“I feel proud of myself to actually go to state in just my second year,” she said. “I give it to my coach for giving us offseason practice.”
For Ladner, when looking back on this season and all of the accomplishments his team attained, he can’t help but feel a great sense of pride.
“I’m so proud of them for making it this far,” he said. “Words can’t express how proud of them I am. They did everything I asked them to do this year. It lifts their spirits. “It shows them that they can excel with hard work and dedication. They can excel at anything that they set their minds to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.